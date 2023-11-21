Name DJ Green Lantern Net Worth $9 million Date of Birth July 7, 1975 Age 48 Years Gender Male Profession Record producer, Disc jockey, Artist, Singer, Rapper Nationality United States of America

Also Read: Rick Ross is one of the World's Highest Paid Rappers and Owns a Record Label; Here's His Net Worth

DJ Green Lantern, born James Christopher D'Agostino, has etched his name in hip-hop history, boasting a staggering net worth of $9 million. Hailing from Rochester, New York, he rose to fame as the official DJ for Shady Records, following Eminem's endorsement in 2002. Renowned for collaborating with hip-hop heavyweights such as Eminem, Royce da 5'9″, and Nas, DJ Green Lantern has solidified his position through a string of successful albums and mixtapes. He first came into the limelight with "Shady Times: Invasion Part I" in 2002.

DJ Green Lantern spins at Peter Palooza VI at Knockdown Space. Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

DJ Green Lantern's rise to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s was catalyzed by his distinctive mixtapes that showcased a unique blend of creativity. These mixtapes, sponsored by Eminem's Shady Records, not only elevated his status within the industry but also set the stage for a series of officially endorsed projects. His role in crafting the "Armageddon" series, which emerged from the initial mixtape trilogy, became a significant milestone as he fearlessly broke diss records, sparking controversies that further fueled the rap feuds between Eminem and Benzino.

Also Read: What Was 'James Bond' Fame Sean Connery's Net Worth at the Time of His Death?

Soon, the DJ's portfolio expanded to include production work, notably on his mixtapes featuring "Green Remixes." His remix of Nas and Tupac Shakur's collaboration, "Thugz Mansion," stands out as a testament to his ability to reimagine iconic tracks. Additionally, his production of D-Block's "2 Guns Up" originated as a freestyle rap on his Hot 97 radio show, "In the Lab." The success of these remixes and original productions contributed to DJ Green Lantern's income.

Furthermore, DJ Green Lantern's affiliation with Shady Records raked in the dough. As Eminem's official DJ, he not only toured extensively but also hosted a show on Eminem's Sirius Satellite Radio channel, Shade 45. The accompanying mixtape was released in 2004.

Also Read: What Is NFL Star Quarterback Matthew Stafford's Net Worth?

DJ Green Lantern performs with rapper Nas at The Boulevard Pool. Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Instagram 68.2K Followers Facebook 72K Followers Twitter 352.9K Followers

DJ Green Lantern has kept much of his private life away from the public eye. While information about his heritage reveals a rich blend of Puerto Rican and Italian roots, the DJ and music producer has maintained a low profile regarding other aspects of his personal life.

Recognized for his significant contributions to the hip-hop genre, DJ Green Lantern received a nomination at the prestigious BET Hip Hop Awards, showcasing the industry's acknowledgment of his talent and influence.

(L-R) DJ Green Lantern, DJ Suss One, and Styles P. Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

What is DJ Green Lantern's most famous mixtape?

DJ Green Lantern gained widespread acclaim for his "Shady Times: Invasion Part I" mixtape series, which further fueled the feud between Eminem and Benzino.

Is DJ Green Lantern still associated with Shady Records?

During DJ Green Lantern's affiliation with Shady Records, controversies ensued, casting a cloud of uncertainty over the release of his album "Armageddon," eventually leading to his departure from the record label.

How did DJ Green Lantern contribute to Grand Theft Auto IV?

DJ Green Lantern, in collaboration with Mister Cee, took on the role of hosting the hip-hop radio station "The Beat 102.7" within the context of the game, producing exclusive tracks that added a unique musical dimension to the gaming experience.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is 'The Fabelmans' Actress Michelle Williams' Net Worth?

What is 'Friends' and 'Veronica's Closet' Co-Creator David Crane's Net Worth?