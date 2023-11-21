Name Gareth Emery Net Worth $16 Million Salary $1 Million+ Annual Income $3 Million+ Source of Income DJ Date of Birth July 18, 1980 Age 43 Years Gender Male Profession Disc jockey, Record producer Nationality England

Gareth Emery, the renowned English trance-genre producer, and DJ, has made a significant mark in the music industry and amassed a remarkable net worth of $16 million. With a prolific career spanning over a decade, Emery has not only created chart-topping music but also diversified his income streams through various avenues.

DJ Gareth Emery spins at Art Angels Los Angeles on October 7, 2014 / Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

Gareth Emery's primary source of income is undoubtedly his music career. He has released several studio albums over the years, including "Northern Lights" (2010), "Drive" (2014), "100 Reasons to Live" (2016), "The Lasers" (2020), and most recently, "Analog" (2022). These albums, along with his numerous singles and collaborations, have contributed significantly to his wealth.

In addition to his music career, Gareth Emery has also been successful in securing lucrative endorsement deals. His popularity in the electronic dance music (EDM) scene has made him a sought-after figure for brands looking to reach a younger and music-loving audience. These endorsements have added substantially to his net worth.

Emery's entrepreneurial spirit is reflected in his record labels and foundation. He established the record labels "Five AM" and "Garuda," which have been instrumental in launching the careers of numerous artists and producing hit records. Furthermore, he founded the "Electric For Life Foundation," an organization that supports charitable causes, showcasing his commitment to making a positive impact in the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gareth Emery (@garethemery)

Gareth Emery's total assets are not solely confined to his net worth. He has invested in real estate, owning a mansion in Los Angeles that he purchased for $2.77 million in June 2013. In December 2019, he sold this property for $3.65 million, further adding to his asset portfolio.

2021 $10 Million 2022 $13 Million 2023 $16 Million

Instagram 338K Followers YouTube 450K Subscribers X 489.7K Followers

Gareth Emery's personal life is equally inspiring. He is a loving husband to his wife, Kat, and a proud father to their two daughters. In 2015, he took a break from touring to spend more time with his growing family, showcasing his commitment to both his music career and his role as a husband and father.

Musician Gareth Emery/ Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch

In terms of awards and accolades, Gareth Emery's talent has been recognized on several occasions. He has won the "A State of Trance" Tune of the Year award three times for his tracks "Concrete Angel" in 2012, "U" in 2014, and "Saving Light" in 2017. Additionally, his podcast, the "Gareth Emery Podcast," earned three Best Podcast nominations at the Miami Winter Music Conference's International Dance Music Awards, underlining his impact on the electronic music community.

What is Gareth Emery's net worth?

Gareth Emery's net worth stands at an impressive $16 million.

What is Gareth Emery's record label called?

Gareth Emery's record label is known as "Garuda Music," which has gained recognition for releasing high-quality trance and progressive music.



Is Gareth Emery married?

Gareth Emery is married to Kat and has two daughters.

