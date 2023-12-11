Name Dierks Bentley Net Worth $30 million Gender Male DOB Nov 20, 1975 Age 48 Nationality American Profession Singer, artist, songwriter, guitarist, musician

With 10 solo albums under his belt, American country music singer and songwriter Dierks Bentley has earned a net worth of $30 million since he made his debut with a chart-topper single in 2003. In the past two decades, he has also one album with a band, and an independently recorded EP, "Country & Cold Cans" in 2012. Notably, Bentley funded and released the EP himself, just months after his sixth studio album, "Home." Throughout his career, Bentley has led 15 tours and co-headlined one with country singer Miranda Lambert.

Music has been Bentley's key revenue generator, ever since his journey into the country music scene started through an unconventional route. He initially worked at The Nashville Network (later Paramount Network), where he researched old country performances. Due to his proximity to the Opry House, he began sneaking backstage to mingle with artists, resulting in a ban from the Grand Ole Opry, which was lifted in 2003 after the release of his debut self-titled album.

After signing with Capitol Nashville, Bentley's first album was released on August 19, 2003, reaching number 4 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and number 26 on the "Billboard" 200 chart. The Platinum album featured the single "What Was I Thinkin'," a 2× Platinum hit that topped the "Billboard" Hot Country Songs chart and reached number 22 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart.

His second album, "Modern Day Drifter" (2005), secured the top spot on the Country Albums chart and number 6 on the Billboard 200 chart. Certified Platinum in the U.S. and Gold in Canada, it spawned hits like "Come a Little Closer" and "Settle for a Slowdown," both reaching number 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart. "Lot of Leavin' Left to Do" also hit number 1 on the Canada Country chart and number 3 on the Hot Country Songs chart. All three singles earned Gold certifications in the U.S.

Dierks Bentley performs onstage during day four of CMA Fest 2023 | Photo by Terry Wyatt | WireImage | Getty Images

Dierks Bentley has been a prominent figure in the country music industry for two decades, marked by the release of ten studio albums, an album with the band Hot Country Knights, and a self-financed EP. Despite this impressive catalog, Bentley has mentioned that he often creates more songs than what ultimately appears on an album. Fans are eager for him to follow in another former country music star Taylor Swift's footsteps and unveil these unreleased vault songs. His tenth studio album, "Gravel & Gold," hit the shelves on February 24th, 2023, per The Things. In anticipation of the album, Bentley dropped the single "Gold" on July 29, 2022. Another single, "High Note" was released in November 2023, featuring a more bluegrass sound and collaboration with Billy Strings.

In line with the tradition of most country music stars, the Bentley family calls Nashville, Tennessee, their home. In 2009, Dierks Bentley and Cassidy purchased a Nashville home for $1.42 million, and later sold it for $1.45 million in October 2015.

Bentley's first name is Frederick but he opted to use his middle name as his stage name. In 2005, he married his middle school sweetheart, Cassidy Black, and the couple has three children daughters Evalyn (born October 4, 2008) and Jordan (born December 25, 2010), and son Knox (born October 9th, 2013).

Dierks Bentley boasts an impressive awards history, with 14 Grammy Award nominations and over 20 Country Music Association (CMA) Award nominations.

His CMA wins include the Horizon Award in 2005, Music Video of the Year for "Drunk on a Plane" in 2014, and Musical Event of the Year for "Different for Girls" (shared with Elle King) in 2016.

At the CMT Music Awards, Bentley secured Breakthrough Video of the Year for "What Was I Thinkin'" in 2004 and CMT Performance of the Year for "Country Boy" (shared with Alan Jackson, Brad Paisley, and George Strait) in 2009.

Additionally, he earned an iHeartRadio Music Award for Country Song of the Year with "Somewhere on a Beach" in 2017.

Bentley has also clinched four Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards: Top New Artist (2004), Video of the Year for "Drunk on a Plane" (2015), the Merle Haggard Spirit Award (2018), and Music Event of the Year for "Burning Man" with Brothers Osborne (2019).

Dierks Bentley performs at CMT Storytellers at Marathon Music Works | Photo by Catherine Powell | Getty Images

What is Dierks Bentley's biggest hit?

“What Was I Thinkin'” (2003) was one of Bentley's biggest hits.

Which city is Dierks Bentley from?

Dierks Bentley is from Phoenix, Arizona, USA.

Why is Dierks Bentley famous?

Dierks Bentley is one of the most popular country artists of the 2000s.

