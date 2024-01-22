Name Dick Wolf Net Worth $600 Million Source of Income Television Date of Birth December 20, 1946 Age 76 Years Gender Male Profession Screenwriter, TV Producer, Film Producer, TV Director, TV Program Creator Nationality United States of America

Renowned for producing the iconic "Law & Order" series, Dick Wolf has had a remarkable career as a producer, television show creator, and writer. He is also the mastermind behind the "FBI" franchise. Besides his television career, Wolf is an accomplished author with four books to his name. His net worth stands at an astounding $600 million, making him one of the richest television producers in the industry.

Wolf initially worked as an advertising copywriter at Benton & Bowles, creating remarkable campaigns for Crest toothpaste and National Airlines. After moving to Los Angeles, he produced three screenplays, including "Masquerade" (1988). The pinnacle of his success came with the iconic "Law & Order" franchise, which ran from 1990 to 2010. Wolf also produced the "Chicago" and "FBI" franchises. Apart from TV, he's also ventured into unscripted shows like "Cold Justice" and authored novels featuring NYPD Detective Jeremy Fisk. The producer's annual income is said to exceed $120 - $180 million.

Established in 1988 by Wolf, Wolf Entertainment is an American television production company. By 2021, the company had produced more than 1900 hours of television and received 94 Emmy nominations.

In 2003, Wolf purchased a $10.5 million property on Mount Desert Island in Maine. He bought a mansion in Hope Ranch worth $14.8 million. The residence was built on 2.3 acres of land and features a 75-foot outdoor pool, a cactus garden, an outdoor dining space, and more. Wolf also owns two mansions in Montecito, California, and another in New York City, with a combined estimated value of $30 million.

Wolf was born on December 20, 1946. He is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania. His upcoming projects include an American adaptation of the UK legal drama "Injustice" and a drama series exploring a satanic cult, titled "The Church," co-written with Howard Franklin. He's also working on a show for USA Network.

Award of Excellence - Banff Television Festival

Creative Achievement Award - NATPE (2002)

Distinguished Entertainment Industry Award - Anti-Defamation League

Leadership and Inspiration Award - Entertainment Industries Council

Governor's Award - New York Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences

Achievement Award - Caucus for Producers, Writers, and Directors (1997)

Television Showman of the Year Award - Publicists Guild of America (1998)

Tribute - Museum of Television and Radio (2002)

Special Edgar Award - Mystery Writers of America (2003)

Hollywood Walk of Fame Star (2007)

Induction into the Television Academy Hall of Fame (2013)

Honorary Consul General of Monaco

