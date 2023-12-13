What is Diana Taurasi's net worth?

Name Diana Taurasi Net Worth $3.5 Million Date of Birth June 11, 1982 Age 41 Years Gender Female Profession Athlete, Basketball player Nationality United States of America

Also Read: What Is Footballer Erling Haaland's Net Worth?

As a professional basketball player, Diana Taurasi has made her mark in the WNBA. Her success extends beyond the court after she clinched numerous titles and awards, including the distinction of being the first WNBA player to reach 10,000 career points in August 2023. As of 2023, Taurasi's net worth is estimated to be $3.5 million.

Guard Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury greets center Brittney Griner #42. Getty Images | Photo by Chris Coduto

Taurasi's primary source of income stems from her successful basketball career. As a key Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) player, Taurasi commands a substantial salary of $221,000. Her consistent performance and status as one of the league's elite players have secured her place among the highest-paid WNBA athletes.

Also Read: A Career-Ending Injury Led the NBA to Terminate His Contract; What Is Ömer Asik's Net Worth?

Taurasi has also played for teams overseas. In 2010, she played for Turkish champion Fenerbahçe, assisting in the team's consecutive national league victories. She then joined Galatasaray for the 2011–2012 season, contributing to a Turkish Cup win but falling to Fenerbahçe in the League Final. Taurasi later signed with UMMC Ekaterinburg in May 2012, experiencing success with national and international victories, including the 2012–13 EuroLeague title. The subsequent seasons saw repeated victories in the Russian Championship and Cup for UMMC, with the athlete sitting out in 2014–2015 due to a broken hand. The club's offer for her to skip the 2015 WNBA season sparked a debate on salary policies in women's basketball.

Taurasi returned to UMMC in 2015–2016, securing her sixth Euroleague title and MVP honors. In 2016–2017, she contributed to UMMC's eleventh league championship. Despite initial plans to play through the 2017–2018 season, Taurasi announced her retirement from European competition in December 2017. These international stints have been financially rewarding, often yielding earnings exceeding $1 million for a single season. Taurasi has secured endorsement partnerships with renowned brands, including Nike, Gatorade, and Beats by Dre.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Becomes Time Magazine's 'Person Of The Year'; What's Her Net Worth?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by diana taurasi (@dianataurasi)

Instagram 314K Followers Twitter 92.7 K Followers Facebook 248K Followers

Taurasi, raised in Chino, California, comes from a diverse background. In 2000, she graduated from Don Antonio Lugo High School and attended the University of Connecticut from 2000-2004. She then entered the Women's National Basketball League draft, participated in the Olympics, and returned to complete her first WNBA season. In 2005, she returned to UConn, earning her bachelor's degree and expressing pride as a first-generation college graduate. In 2017, Taurasi married her former teammate, Penny Taylor. The couple welcomed their first child in 2018.

- ESPYS 2019 Nominee for Best WNBA Player

- ESPYS 2012 Winner for Best WNBA Player

- ESPYS 2010 Winner for Best WNBA Player

- ESPYS 2010 Nominee for Best Athlete - Female

- ESPYS 2004 Winner for Best Athlete - Female (Basketball)

Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury. Getty Images | Photo by Steph Chambers

What is Diana Taurasi's marital status?

Diana Taurasi is married to Penny Taylor, a former teammate, and they have two children together.

What is Diana Taurasi's current WNBA salary?

As of the latest estimates, Diana Taurasi's salary in the WNBA is $221,000.

What is Diana Taurasi's net worth?

Diana Taurasi has an estimated net worth of $3.5 million.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Legendary Comedy Writer and Director Larry Charles' Net Worth?

What Was Comedic Genius Garry Shandling's Net Worth At The Time of His Death?