Name Debbie Harry Net Worth $30 Million Date of Birth July 1, 1945 Age 78 Years Gender Female Profession Actor, Film Score Composer, Musician, Singer-Songwriter Nationality United States of America

Debbie Harry, the iconic lead singer of Blondie, is celebrated for her vocal prowess and her remarkable impact on the music industry. With a net worth of $30 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), Harry has carved a lasting legacy through Blondie's chart-topping hits and her ventures as a solo artist. Her musical journey includes timeless classics like "Heart of Glass," "The Tide is High," and "Rapture," the latter marking a historic moment as the first rap song to claim the number-one spot in the US. Through her artistry, Debbie Harry has become a pivotal figure in the evolution of music, leaving an indelible mark on generations of fans worldwide.

Debbie Harry and Blondie perform on stage during Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023. Getty Images | Photo by Kate Green

Trend-setting albums

Debbie Harry's primary source of income stems from her extensive music career. Starting as a backup singer in the late 1960s, she went on to co-found Blondie in 1974. The band achieved international success with hits like "Heart of Glass," "The Tide is High," and "Call Me." Blondie's albums, especially "Parallel Lines" and "Autoamerican," played a pivotal role in shaping the new wave and punk music scene. Even during Blondie's hiatus, Harry pursued a solo singing career, releasing albums like "KooKoo" and "Rockbird," contributing significantly to her earnings.

Solo ventures

Debbie Harry's solo ventures have added to her financial portfolio. Despite slowing down her solo career in the mid-'80s to care for her then-ailing partner Chris Stein, she later resumed with albums like "Def, Dumb and Blonde," featuring hit singles such as "I Want That Man" and "Sweet and Low." Her solo works continued with albums like "Debravation," showcasing her artistry and expanding her revenue streams.

Returns to Blondie and acting career

The periodic reunions of Blondie, including the regrouping in 1997 and subsequent album releases like "No Exit" and "The Curse of Blondie," have also been pivotal to her career. Additionally, in August 2020, she and Blondie bandmate Chris Stein made a significant financial move by selling 197 of their biggest hits to Hipgnosis Songs Ltd., though the exact sum remains undisclosed.

Beyond the realm of music, Debbie Harry has made a mark in the film industry. Her acting career, spanning several decades, includes roles in films like "Union City," "Videodrome," and "Hairspray." While film projects may not be her primary income source, they have undoubtedly added a creative dimension to her career and diversified her revenue streams.

Debbie Harry and Vin + OMI attend a special screening of "Kepler 62f", a film by Vin + Omi. Getty Images | Photo by David M. Benett

Debbie Harry's notable assets include a picturesque 18th-century colonial home situated on 26 acres in Roxbury, Connecticut. Acquiring the property in 2016 for $785,000, the residence stands as a testament to her appreciation for historical architecture and serene landscapes. In November 2023, she listed her estate for rent at $6,000 per month. This real estate investment not only reflects Harry's discerning taste but also serves as a unique facet of her financial portfolio, showcasing her penchant for both artistic expression and astute property ventures.

Molly Ringwald, Debbie Harry, Cindy Sherman, and a guest attend The Kitchen Gala 2021. Getty Images | Photo by John Lamparski

Debbie Harry's personal life is marked by both triumphs and challenges. In the mid-70s, she entered a romantic relationship with guitarist Chris Stein, who had joined her early band, the Stilettoes. However, this period was marred by a harrowing incident when, while living together, Harry endured a traumatic experience—she was raped at knifepoint during a burglary of their home. Despite facing this ordeal, Harry demonstrated resilience and continued to make significant contributions to the music industry. In 1989, the couple decided to part ways but their connection endured as Harry took on the role of godmother to Chris Stein's two daughters. This aspect of her personal life reflects not only the challenges she has overcome but also the enduring bonds formed amid life's complexities.

- Golden Globes, USA (1981): Nominee: Best Original Song for "American Gigolo" ("Call Me")

- Film Independent Spirit Awards (1989): Nominee: Best Supporting Female for "Hairspray"

- The Stinkers Bad Movie Awards (2002): Winner: Worst Supporting Actress for "Deuces Wild" (Role: Stephen Dorff)

- Clio Awards (2014): Winner: Clio Honorary Award (Shared with Chris Stein)

Debbie Harry and Zac Posen attend the 2021 Met Gala benefit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" | Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

What is Debbie Harry's most successful album?

Blondie's most successful album is "Parallel Lines," released in 1978.

How did Blondie contribute to the rap genre?

Blondie's "Rapture" is considered the first rap song to make it to number one in the US, featuring a verse where Debbie Harry raps.

Is Debbie Harry still active in the music industry?

Yes, Debbie Harry continues to stay active in the music industry with periodic releases and occasional reunions with Blondie.