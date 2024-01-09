Name Debbie Allen Net Worth $14 Million Date of Birth 16 January, 1950 Age 73 Years Gender Female Profession Actor, Television Producer, Television Director, Choreographer, Dancer, Film Producer, Film Director, Author Nationality United States of America

Debbie Allen, an accomplished American actress, dancer, director, producer, and public figure, boasts a remarkable net worth of $14 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her multifaceted career spans Broadway, television, film, and the dance world. A Tony, Emmy, and Golden Globe Award winner, Allen has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Beyond her financial success, Debbie Allen is celebrated for her groundbreaking achievements, making her a prominent figure in the world of performing arts. From her early experiences on Broadway to directing and choreographing iconic productions, Allen's journey is a testament to her talent and dedication.

(L-R) Senator Steven Bradford, Debbie Allen, Jesse Williams and Ferrari Sheppard attend Debbie Allen Dance Academy "A Night to Remember" Gala | Getty Images | Photo by Allen Berezovsky

Theater

Debbie Allen's diverse sources of income reflect her versatility and impact across various entertainment realms. Her initial foray into Broadway, marked by notable performances in productions like "Purlie" and "Raisin" laid the foundation for her success. The recognition garnered from her Tony-nominated roles in the 1980 revival of "West Side Story" and the 1986 Broadway production of "Sweet Charity" showcased her prowess as a stage performer, contributing to her early financial successes.

Television

Transitioning seamlessly to television, Debbie Allen became a household name with her iconic portrayal of Lydia Grant in the TV series "Fame." Not content with just acting, she took on additional roles as a director and choreographer for the show, earning two Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe for her choreography. Her significant contributions to the world of dance were further exemplified when she won a third Emmy Award for Choreography for the Motown 25th Anniversary Special.

Film career

As Debbie Allen delved into the film industry, starring in movies such as "Ragtime," "The Fish That Saved Pittsburgh," and her breakthrough role in "Fame," Allen solidified her presence as a versatile talent. Notably, her lead choreography role in the "Fame" film and television series, coupled with her nomination for an Emmy Award and a historic Golden Globe win, showcased her impact both on and off-screen.

Production work and other ventures

Debbie Allen's financial portfolio expanded as she ventured into behind-the-scenes roles. The production and direction of the television series "A Different World" and her directorial work on Broadway productions like "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" added layers to her income stream. In 2001, she founded the non-profit organization, Debbie Allen Dance Academy, showcasing her commitment to the arts and education.

Moreover, her contributions to the entertainment industry were recognized with accolades such as the Kennedy Center Honoree, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and honorary doctorates from prestigious institutions. As a guest judge on "So You Think You Can Dance" and her executive producer role on "Grey's Anatomy," Allen continued to diversify her income sources while maintaining her status as a trailblazer in the entertainment world.

Norm Nixon, Debbie Allen, and Norman Nixon Jr. attend The Television Academy's 26th Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony | Getty Images | Photo by Tommaso Boddi

One of the tangible reflections of Debbie Allen's financial success is the lavish real estate she shares with her husband, Norm Nixon. Situated in the upscale enclave of Santa Monica, their opulent residence spans an impressive 6,500 square feet. This architectural gem is not merely a home but a testament to their achievements and taste. The estimated value of $9-10 million underscores the grandeur of the property, showcasing the couple's investment in a prime piece of real estate.

Debbie Allen's personal life reflects a narrative of resilience and enduring love. In 1975, she entered into matrimony with Win Wilford, a chapter that faced its share of challenges, leading to separation and eventual divorce in 1983. However, love found its way back into her life when she married former NBA player Norm Nixon in 1984. This union marked a turning point, bringing stability, joy, and a renewed sense of family. Together, Debbie and Norm have created a loving household, raising three children—Vivian, Norman, and DeVaughn—in an environment rich with support, values, and the shared experiences of two accomplished individuals.

- Acapulco Black Film Festival (1998): Career Achievement Award

- Primetime Emmy Awards (2021): Outstanding Television Movie and Choreography for "Christmas on the Square," Governor's Award

- Golden Apple Awards (1982): Golden Apple for Female Discovery of the Year

- Golden Globe Awards, USA (1983): Best Actress in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical for "Fame"

- Image Awards (NAACP) (1995): Outstanding Choreography for The 65th Annual Academy Awards

- Walk of Fame (1991): Star on the Walk of Fame for Television

- Online Film & Television Association (2019): OFTA TV Hall of Fame for Behind the Scenes Choreography

(L-R) Milauna Jackson, Ryan Eggold, Joshua Boone, Solea Pfeiffer, Amirah Vann, Tyler Perry, Lana Young (front), Austin Scott (back), and Debbie Allen | Getty Images | Photo by Tommaso Boddi

How did Debbie Allen start her career?

Debbie Allen began her career in the early 1970s with her Broadway debut in "Purlie" and gained widespread recognition for her role in the TV series "Fame."

What is Debbie Allen's most notable achievement?

Debbie Allen made history by becoming the first black woman to win a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

What is the current net worth of Debbie Allen?

As of the latest available information, Debbie Allen's net worth is estimated to be $14 million.

