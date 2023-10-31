What Is 'Deadpool' Star Morena Baccarin's Net Worth?

Name Morena Baccarin Net Worth $8 Million Annual Income $500k Sources of Income Acting, brand endorsements Gender Female DOB June 2, 1979 Age 44 years Nationality American Profession Actor

Morena Baccarin, a Brazilian-born American actress, has a net worth of $8 million. She gained fame as Inara Serra in "Firefly" and played Vanessa in "Deadpool." She has also done major roles in "Homeland" and "Gotham." She received two Emmy nominations and is also known for voicing Black Canary in "Justice League Unlimited."

Baccarin's acting career began with films such as "Perfume" and "Way Off Broadway." In 2002, she achieved fame through her portrayal of Inara Serra in the cult-classic series "Firefly," which had just one season but left a lasting impact. Her performance as Inara earned her a dedicated fan base. She revisited the role in the 2005 film "Serenity."

During the same year, Baccarin ventured into voice acting by taking on the role of Black Canary in the animated series "Justice League Unlimited." Her versatility as an actress and her ability to transition between different mediums was showcased in her work in both live-action and animated entertainment.

Film and Television

In the years that followed, Baccarin took on guest-starring roles in series like "How I Met Your Mother," "The O.C.," and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." In 2006, she played a villain in "Stargate SG-1" and appeared in the film "Stargate: The Ark of Truth." Three years later, she returned to theater with the play "Our House" and also landed the lead role in the series "V." After the cancellation of "V," Baccarin rebounded by securing a lead role in "Homeland," where her performance earned critical acclaim and an Emmy nomination in 2013.

She returned to films with "Spy" in 2015 and joined the cast of "Deadpool" alongside Ryan Reynolds the following year, reprising the role in "Deadpool 2" in 2018.

Morena Baccarin at the Metropolitan Opera Opening Night Gala. Getty Images | Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan

In 2018, Morena Baccarin sold her Los Angeles home for $2.1 million, which she had bought for $1.3 million in 2012. The house, nestled between Silver Lake and Echo Park, featured five bedrooms, fireplaces, French doors, and a terraced backyard with Silver Lake Reservoir views. She also owns a house in Brazil and an apartment in New York's Battery Park neighborhood. She is also the proud owner of another Los Angeles residence located in the Alterwater Village area which was purchased for $650,000 in 2008.

Baccarin was born on June 2, 1979, in Brazil. She moved to New York at the age of seven. She married director Austin Chick in 2011 and welcomed a son two years later. After her divorce from Chick in 2016, Baccarin started a relationship with her "Gotham" co-star Ben McKenzie. They were soon engaged and welcomed their first child the same year. The couple eventually got married in 2017 and welcomed their second child in 2021.

What is Morena Baccarin known for?

Baccarin first gained recognition for her role as Inara Serra in the cult-classic series "Firefly" and its subsequent film adaptation, "Serenity." Her portrayal of Vanessa Carlysle/Copycat in the blockbuster "Deadpool" franchise catapulted her to international stardom.

Who is Morena Baccarin married to?

The “Endgame” star is married to actor Ben McKenzie. The couple are parents to two children. She also has a 9-year-old son named Julius with her first husband, Austin Chick.

