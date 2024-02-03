What Is 'Deadpool 2' Director David Leitch's Net Worth?

Name David Leitch Net Worth $12 Million Sources of Income Filmmaker, Acting, Production, Stunt Performer Gender Male Date of Birth Nov 16, 1975 Age 48 years Nationality United States of America Profession Filmmaker, Actor, Stunt Performer

David Leitch, the globally renowned filmmaker, actor, and stunt performer, boasts a net worth of $12 million. His breakthrough came as the stunt double for Brad Pitt in "Fight Club" (1999), marking the onset of frequent collaborations. In 2022, he directed the action comedy "Bullet Train." In 1997, Leitch co-founded the action design production company 87Eleven with Chad Stahelski.

Leitch's primary source of income is his prolific career as a filmmaker, actor, and stunt performer. His journey began in the mid-to-late 1990s as a stunt performer in television series like "Sherman Oaks," "7th Heaven," and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." In films, he contributed stunts to a variety of productions, including "Perfect Target," "Orgazmo," "Almost Heroes," and "Blade." Leitch continued his stunt work in notable films such as "The Bourne Ultimatum" (2007), earning him a SAG Award, and "300" (2007).

David Leitch attends the premiere of "Atomic Blonde" | Getty Images | Photo by Jason LaVeris

With a knack for action sequences, he co-directed "John Wick" (2014) with Chad Stahelski. As a director, Leitch created blockbuster hits like "Atomic Blonde" (2017), "Deadpool 2" (2018), and "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" (2019). Later, along with his wife Kelly McCormick, he founded 87North Productions, focusing mainly on action films. Their production credits include "Nobody," "Kate," and "Violet Night".

David Leitch and Kelly McCormick arrive at the premiere of Focus Features' "Atomic Blonde" | Getty Images | Photo by Gregg DeGuire

Leitch was born on November 16, 1975, in Kohler, Wisconsin. Beyond his dynamic career in the entertainment industry, Leitch enjoys a fulfilling personal life. He is happily married to fellow producer Kelly McCormick, and together, they have produced many films. In December 2021, Leitch and his wife acquired a residence in the Hollywood Hills for $4 million.

Leitch's accolades include the Fantasia Film Festival's 2017 Audience Award nomination for Best Action Feature with "Atomic Blonde." In the 2019 Grammy Awards, he earned a nomination for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for "Deadpool 2," a recognition shared with John Houlihan and Ryan Reynolds. At the 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Leitch was part of the Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture winner, "The Bourne Ultimatum". The 2017 World Stunt Awards brought a nomination for Best Stunt Coordinator and/or 2nd Unit Director for "Captain America: Civil War," shared with Sam Hargrave, Chad Stahelski, Spiro Razatos, and Andy Gill.

Simultaneously, he secured a win with the Taurus Award for Best High Work in "The Bourne Ultimatum," shared with Kai Martin. He received a 2014 Indiewire Critics' Poll nomination for the ICP Award in the category of Best First Feature for "John Wick," ranking 9th. He also won the 2018 CinEuphoria Awards - Top Ten of the Year - Audience Award for his work on "Atomic Blonde."

What demonstrates David Leitch's passion for filmmaking?

His work in "Deadpool 2" and "Hobbs & Shaw," showcases his passion for bringing comic book characters to life.

What role did David Leitch play in the "John Wick" franchise?

Leitch co-directed the first "John Wick" film, demonstrating his talent for choreographing intense and thrilling action sequences, leading to the franchise's success.

What upcoming projects is David Leitch involved in?

David Leitch is set to direct and produce "The Fall Guy," a stuntman drama scheduled for release on March 1, 2024.

