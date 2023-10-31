Name David Tennant Net Worth $9 Million Salary $2.9 Million Source of Income Acting, voice-over works, property investments, business Gender Male Date of Birth 52 Years Age Apr 18, 1971 Nationality Scottish-British Profession Actor, Voice Artist

David Tennant, the renowned Scottish actor boasts a net worth of $9 million. He is best known for his iconic portrayal of the tenth and fourteenth incarnations of the Doctor in the beloved sci-fi series "Doctor Who." Tennant has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry with his exceptional talent and dedication to his craft.

David Tennant attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of the HBO Series "Camping" at Paramount Studios on October 10, 2018, in Hollywood, California | Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Tennant's primary source of income comes from his acting career. Some of his best television works include "Doctor Who," "Casanova," "Broadchurch," "Jessica Jones," and "Good Omens." "L.A. Without a Map," "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," "What We Did on Our Holiday," and "Mad to Be Normal" are some of his excellent contributions to the film industry. His talented performances in theater are equally commendable, with numerous appearances with the Royal Shakespeare Company and other stage productions.

Tennant has hosted television programs, lent his distinctive voice to documentaries and video games, and participated in animated projects, showcasing his multifaceted talents.

Tennant has consistently earned a handsome income from his acting career. He has graced both small and big screens, leaving audiences captivated with his performances. His portrayal of the Doctor in "Doctor Who" contributed significantly to his earnings. His voice-over works and hosting endeavors have undoubtedly raked in the dough.

David Tennant attends the VIP launch of "Hogwarts In The Snow" at Warner Bros

| Studio Tour London | Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett | Getty Images for Warner Bros. Studio Tour

In addition to his net worth, Tennant possesses valuable assets, including a three-level luxurious property in the Chiswick district of London. His impressive real estate holdings, combined with his artistic achievements, contribute to his overall financial success.

David Tennant likes to keep his personal life private. To maintain privacy, he doesn't talk about his relationships in public. He has been married to English actress and producer Georgia Moffett since 2011, and the couple resides in West London. They share five children, including actor Ty Tennant, whom David adopted from Moffett's previous relationship. Olive, Doris, Birdie, and Wilfred are the names of their other children.

David Tennant attends Build Series to discuss the new series "Camping" at Build Studio on October 9, 2018, in New York City/ Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images

– National Television Award for Most Popular Actor (2006, 2007, 2008)

– TV Quick Award for Best Actor (2006)

– Broadcasting Press Guild Award for Best Actor (2006)

– SFX Award for Best Actor (2006)

– Constellation Award for Best Male Performance in a Science Fiction Television Episode (2008)

– Royal Television Society Award for Best Actor - Male (2009)

– Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Play (2010)

– Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Movie/Miniseries (2015)

– International Emmy Award for Best Actor (2015)

– Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series (2018)

Is David Tennant still acting?

Yes, David Tennant continues to actively pursue his acting career. He has been involved in various projects in recent years including television, film, and voice acting.

What is David Tennant's most iconic role?

David Tennant is renowned for his portrayal of the Doctor in the long-running British series "Doctor Who."

Who is David Tennant's wife?

David Tennant has been married to English actress and producer Georgia Moffett since 2011.

