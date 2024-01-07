Name David Harbour Net Worth $6 Million Sources of Income Acting Date of Birth April 10, 1974 Age 49 years Gender Male Profession Actor Nationality American

David Harbour, celebrated for his role as Chief Jim Hopper in "Stranger Things," as well as parts on the silver screen, boasts of a net worth of $6 million. Apart from "Stranger Things" his filmography also includes diverse projects like "Hellboy" and "Black Widow." Although he struggled with alcoholism and bipolar disorder, Harbour managed to make a name for himself in Hollywood.

I’m excited to announce I’m this year’s @BoxLunchGifts Giving Ambassador. I get to help them bring awareness to @FeedingAmerica to support ending hunger in the US which is important to all of us. Stay tuned for more from me and my new friends as #BoxLunchGives this holiday… pic.twitter.com/0AV56GLci1 — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) October 10, 2023

Harbour started his career in 1999 with a role in the play "The Rainmaker." He then went on to appear on "Law & Order" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." Harbour's recurring role in the AMC series "Pan Am" and a Tony Award-nominated performance in "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf" made him a household name.

He then secured roles in major productions like "Quantum of Solace," where he portrayed a CIA Agent. Harbour also appeared in notable projects such as "Revolutionary Road," "State of Play," and "Brokeback Mountain." Simultaneously, Harbour was seen on television with recurring roles in series like "Elementary," "Manhattan," and "The Newsroom."

But it wasn't until 2015, that his career skyrocketed with a role as Chief Jim Hopper in the critically acclaimed Netflix series "Stranger Things." Despite a setback with the 2019 film "Hellboy," which tanked both critically and commercially, Harbour remained a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. His recent major project was the 2021 film "Black Widow," and he also had a starring role in the Neill Blomkamp sports film "Gran Turismo" in 2023.

Actor David Harbour attends Build Series to discuss "Stranger Things" | Photo by Steve Zak Photography | FilmMagic

David Harbour's salary

Harbour's salary for "Stranger Things" increased significantly throughout the show's run. In the first two seasons, the actor earned $100,000 per episode, accumulating a total of around $1.7 million across 17 episodes. He got a raise before the third season, boosting his payments to $350,000 per episode, helping him bag $3 million for his role in the third season.

Actor David Harbour attends the 2017 Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes after-party | Photo by Jason LaVeris | FilmMagic

Harbour was born on April 10, 1975, in White Plains, New York. He attended Byram Hills High School in New York and graduated from Dartmouth College in New Hampshire. Harbour began dating singer Lily Allen in 2019, and they made their red carpet debut during the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The couple got married in 2020.

- Critics Choice Award (2018) - Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "Stranger Things"

- Screen Actors Guild Award (2017) - Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "Stranger Things"

- OFTA Television Award (2018) - Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "Stranger Things"

- Gold Derby TV Award (2018) - Drama Supporting Actor for "Stranger Things"

- iHorror Award (2017) - Best Actor in a Horror Series for "Stranger Things"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour)

How much did David Harbour earn from "Stranger Things"?

Harbour earned $100,000 per episode for the first two seasons of "Stranger Things." A raise pushed his payment to $350,000 per episode for the third season.

What is David Harbour's most notable award?

David Harbour won a Critics' Choice Award in 2018 for his role in "Stranger Things" and was nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

How has "Hellboy" impacted David Harbour's career?

While "Hellboy" faced criticism, Harbour's portrayal of the lead character received positive reviews.

