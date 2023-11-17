What Is 'Game of Thrones' Co-Creator David Benioff’s Net Worth?

Name David Benioff Net Worth $100 million Gender Male DOB Sep 25, 1970 Age 53 Nationality United States of America Profession Screenwriter, Television producer, Novelist, Television Director

American writer and producer David Benioff, worth $100 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), is known for his role in the creation and production of HBO's "Game of Thrones." His influence extends to projects like "Troy," "City of Thieves," and "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." Beginning as a teacher, Benioff published his first book, "The 25th Hour," which was later adapted into a film. He wrote its screenplay. His writing repertoire includes films like "Troy," "Stay," "The Kite Runner," "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," and "Brothers." His standout achievement is co-creating, executive producing, and writing "Game of Thrones," which premiered on April 17, 2011. Despite its earlier success, Benioff and DB Weiss faced massive criticism for the series finale, with some calling it as the worst in TV history.

Creator/Executive Producer David Benioff attends the Premiere Of HBO's "Game Of Thrones" Season 7/ Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Disney deal

In February 2018, the dynamic duo of DB Weiss and David Benioff inked a significant multi-film deal with Disney. The agreement outlines their commitment to produce a minimum of three Star Wars movies, slated for release in 2022, 2024, and 2026.

Netflix deal

In a major development on August 7, 2019, it was revealed that Weiss and Benioff secured a lucrative multi-year deal with Netflix, amounting to $200 million. Despite negotiations with Disney and Amazon, Netflix emerged as the victor. Importantly, this deal does not interfere with their ongoing film partnership with Disney. Additionally, the duo will maintain executive producer credits on upcoming HBO "Game of Thrones" spinoffs and prequels though they won't be directly involved in these projects.

David Benioff attends the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles / Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Other projects

While deeply immersed in the "Game of Thrones" universe, Benioff extended his creative reach to various projects, not all of which came to fruition. Collaborating with Weiss, they initially announced a feature film, "Dirty White Boys," based on Stephen Hunter's novel. Unfortunately, production faced delays and eventually halted, leading to the film's cancellation.

In 2018, Benioff and Weiss committed to writing and producing a new "Star Wars" series. However, following an exclusive $200 million deal with Netflix, the duo parted ways with Disney, leaving the "Star Wars" project behind. Benioff, exploring his directorial talents, took charge of two "Game of Thrones" episodes and co-directed the series finale with Weiss. The pair also joined forces for the stand-up comedy special, "Leslie Jones: Time Machine," in 2019.

Actress Amanda Peet (L) and David Benioff attend The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards/Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Back in December 2007, Amanda, then the primary breadwinner, and Benioff made a substantial real estate investment, purchasing a four-bedroom home in Beverly Hills for $4.625 million. They also own a residence in New York City.

Benioff is the youngest child of Barbara and Stephen Friedman. In September 2006, he tied the knot with actress Amanda Peet in a traditional Jewish ceremony in New York City. The couple shares three children. Their time is divided between their residences in Manhattan and Beverly Hills.

David Benioff and Amanda Peet attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party/ Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

What is David Benioff's popular for?

David Benioff is known for "Game of Thrones" (2011), "The Kite Runner" (2007), and "25th Hour" (2002).

Why did Benioff and Weiss leave "Star Wars"?

Benioff and Weiss couldn't balance the demands of the trilogy with their responsibilities at Netflix.

What are the writers of "Game of Thrones" doing now?

Benioff and Weiss' deal with Netflix includes their adaptation of an epic sci-fi novel, "The Three-Body Problem" by Cixin Liu.