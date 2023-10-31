Name Dara Khosrowshahi Net Worth $250 Million DOB 28 May 1969 Age 54 years Gender Male Profession Businessman Nationality Iranian

Widely known for being the Chief Executive behind Uber's success and a former CEO of Expedia, Dara Khosrowshahi is one of the world's top investors with a $250 million net worth to power his entrepreneurial journey. The Iranian-American businessman had humble beginnings but climbed the corporate ladder to lead multinationals. Before making a name by steering ride-hailing service Uber towards market leadership, Khosrowshahi was at Expedia Group, where he oversaw significant growth and secured stock options. The son of Iranian immigrants, he pushed harder and performed well at school while his father was detained in war-torn Iran for six years. Khosrowshahi started his career with Allan and Co. before moving ahead to work with one of his clients at USA Networks, where he quickly climbed up to the position of the Vice-President.

Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber CEO, walks to lunch at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 13, 2023 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Every July, some of the world's most wealthy and powerful figures from the media, finance, technology and political spheres converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive weeklong conference. Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch

Khosrowshahi's primary source of income stems from his leadership positions as CEO of Uber, a leading ride-sharing company, as well as travel booking firm Expedia. In addition to this, he has also invested in 15 other startups to expand his portfolio as well as revenue streams.

Dara Khosrowshahi's salary

As the CEO of Uber, one of the most prominent ride-sharing companies globally, he earns a substantial annual base salary of $6.7 million. Prior to his tenure at Uber, he served as the CEO of Expedia Group, a significant player in the online travel industry. Expedia Group, under his guidance, expanded its portfolio to include various travel fare aggregators such as Hotels.com, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Trivago, and Orbitz. His contributions to the company's growth have been substantial, making Expedia Group a dominant force in the online travel market.

When he left Expedia to lead Uber, he left behind approximately $160 – $200 million in unvested stock options. In an effort to compensate for this substantial loss, Uber presented Khosrowshahi with an enticing pay package, potentially exceeding $200 million in incentive compensation.

CEO of Uber Dara Khosrowshahi arrives at the Sun Valley Lodge for the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 11, 2023 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Every July, some of the world's most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, technology, and political spheres converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive weeklong conference. Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch

Born in Tehran, Iran, he and his family faced tumultuous times during the Iranian Revolution, and ultimately sought refuge in the United States. Khosrowshahi's pursuit of education saw him graduate from Brown University with a degree in electrical and electronics engineering, laying the foundation for his future career in the corporate world.

He has been married twice and is a father, with children from his first marriage. Entrepreneurship and business success seem to run in the family, with Khosrowshahi's relatives, including his uncle and cousins, making their mark in various business ventures.

Dara Khosrowshahi and Edward Norton pose during Uber's GO-GET Zero at BAFTA on June 08, 2023 in London, England. Getty Images

Has Dara Khosrowshahi received any awards or recognitions in his career?

Yes, in June 2013, he received the Pacific Northwest Entrepreneur of the Year award from Ernst & Young. Additionally, in 2016, he was among the highest-paid CEOs in the United States.

How did Dara Khosrowshahi become Uber's CEO?

Dara Khosrowshahi didn't plan to lead Uber but was convinced by Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek.

How did Khosrowshahi change Uber's culture as CEO?

He focused on improving Uber's image and introduced new values centered around "customer obsession."

