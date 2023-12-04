Name Danny Tartabull Net Worth $14 Million Salary $5.3 Million Annual Income $8 Million+ Source of Income Baseball DOB Oct 30, 1962 Age 61 years old Gender Male Profession Baseball player Nationality Cuban–Puerto Rican

Former baseball player, who gained further fame as an actor, and notoriety as the dumbest fugitive ever, Danny Tartabull has a net worth of $14 million despite his troubles. He enjoyed a 14-season career in Major League Baseball (MLB), making significant contributions to various teams. Tartabull's journey in the world of baseball began when he made his MLB debut with the Seattle Mariners on September 7, 1984.

Over the years, he played for teams such as the Kansas City Royals, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, Chicago White Sox, and Philadelphia Phillies. His impressive career statistics include a .273 batting average, 262 home runs, and 925 runs batted in.

Image Source: GettyImages/Photo by: Doug Pensinger

Tartabull's primary source of income was his successful career in Major League Baseball. His talent as a right-handed right fielder earned him recognition, including an MLB All-Star honor in 1991. Over the course of his career, he earned more than $30 million, with a significant portion coming from his lucrative contracts, notably the five-year $25 million deal with the New York Yankees in 1991.

Year Earnings 2021 $7 Million 2022 $10 Million 2023 $14 Million

Image Source: Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Tartabull's personal life has been marred by legal issues, with a warrant issued for his arrest in 2012 for failing to pay child support for his two sons, Zach and Quentin. Despite his legal troubles, Tartabull enjoyed a successful baseball career, earning an MLB All-Star honor in 1991. Born into a baseball family, with his father, José Tartabull, also playing in the MLB, Danny Tartabull's journey from Miami Carol City Senior High School to the major leagues was fueled by dedication.

1985: Pacific Coast League Most Valuable Player Award

1987: Kansas City Royals Player of the Year

1991: Kansas City Royals Player of the Year

Image Source: Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images

What is Danny Tartabull's net worth?

Danny Tartabull's net worth is estimated to be $14 million.

When did Danny Tartabull make his MLB debut?

Danny Tartabull made his Major League Baseball debut on September 7, 1984, as a member of the Seattle Mariners.

In which teams did Danny Tartabull play during his MLB career?

Tartabull played for the Seattle Mariners (1984-1986), Kansas City Royals (1987-1991), New York Yankees (1992-1995), Oakland Athletics (1995), Chicago White Sox (1996), and Philadelphia Phillies (1997).

How many home runs and runs batted in (RBIs) did Danny Tartabull have in his pro-playing career?

Danny Tartabull finished his pro playing career with 262 home runs and 925 runs batted in.

How many times did Danny Tartabull earn MLB All-Star honors?

Danny Tartabull earned MLB All-Star honors once in his career in 1991.

What notable TV shows did Danny Tartabull appear in?

Danny Tartabull appeared in TV shows such as "Married…with Children" and "Seinfeld," where he played himself in two episodes.

Why is Danny Tartabull on the Most Wanted List for the Los Angeles County Child Services Department?

Tartabull is on the Most Wanted List for allegedly failing to pay more than $275,000 in child support for his two sons.

