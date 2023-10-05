What Is Oscar-Winning Actor Daniel Kaluuya's Net Worth?

Name Daniel Kaluuya

British actor and writer Daniel Kaluuya is best known for his movies "Get Out" and "Black Panther." He garnered international fame when he appeared on an episode of the anthology series "Black Mirror." Before cementing his position in the industry as an actor, he was a playwright. He wrote two episodes of the British series, "Skins." He has also served as an executive producer on his 2019 film "Queen & Slim". He guest hosted one of the episodes of "Saturday Night Live" and was even nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. As of 2023, Daniel Kaluuya's net worth is close to $15 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Daniel Kaluuya started in the world of showbiz pretty early and has many credits to date. Most of his net worth is attributed to his roles in movies like, "Black Panther", "Get Out", "Judas and the Black Messiah," and more.

Not much is known about the actor's properties, however, as per reports he has two homes and is known for splitting his time between his Los Angeles and West London homes. He also has an extensive car collection that includes Jaguar, Audi and Range Rover.

Daniel Kaluuya was born on February 24, 1989, in London to Damalie and Steophen who were both from Uganda. He has two sisters and was raised by his mother on a council estate in London after spending the first two years of his life living in motels and hostels. His father who lived in Uganda rarely visited the family because of the visa regulations. He attended an all-boys Catholic school and was interred in writing plays at the age of 9.

He soon enrolled himself at the Anna Scher Theatre School and began acting with that company and also the WAC Arts. He debuted on TV in 2006 with the TV play "Shoot the Messenger." After this period, he never really stopped working and went on to showcase his amazing acting skills on projects like, " "Doctor Who," "FM,", "Delta Forever,", "Silent Witness," Harry and Paul", "Sicario", "Kick-Ass 2," and many more. He later appeared in 2018's "Black Panther", which co-starred Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan. Kaluuya was also seen in the movie "Widows", which came out in the same year. He also voiced the Ghost of Christmas Present in 2020's "A Christmas Carol" and was praised for playing the socialist and activist Fred Hampton in the biopic "Judas and the Black Messiah."

The British actor is an ardent supporter of Arsenal FC and has even featured as a narrator in "All or Nothing: Arsenal", the docuseries about the club's 2021 and 2022 seasons. Not much is known about his love life yet rumor has it that he is currently seeing British actress and producer Amandla Crichlow.

Daniel Kaluuya's Awards

Daniel Kaluuya | Getty Images| | Chris Pizzello-Pool

He has bagged very many awards in his career. Kaluuya was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for "Get Out." He bagged the award in 2021 for his role in the movie, "Judas and the Messiah." He has also won awards like the Boston Society of Film Critics Best Actor Award, BAFTA Awards, Critics Choice Awards, and more.

Did Daniel Kaluuya write "Skins"?

Yes, he has served as a contributing writer on the first two seasons of the series, "Skins."

Did Daniel Kaluuya win an Oscar for "Get Out"?

No, he won an Oscar for his role in "Judas and the Messiah."

Who did Daniel Kaluuya play in "Black Panther"?

He played the W'Kabi, the chief of Wakanda's Border Tribe.

