American stand-up comedian, actor, screenwriter, and director Michael McDonald is best known for starring in the show "MADtv." His best works include roles in "Seinfeld," "NewsRadio," and "Just Shoot Me." As of 2023, McDonald's net worth is around $5 million.

Most of McDonald's wealth is attributed to his career as a comedian. In the early 1990s, McDonald began his acting career with roles in films such as "Uncaged," "In the Heat of Passion," and "Dance with Death." His appearances in movies like "Carnosaur 2" and "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery" made him a popular actor.

McDonald was part of television films like "Revenge of the Nerds III: The Next Generation" and "Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love." He was seen performing comedy on shows like "Seinfeld," "NewsRadio," and "Just Shoot Me." In the mid-2000s, he appeared in films such as "The Boss" and "Ghostbusters," while also making recurring television appearances on "Scrubs" and "7th Heaven."

McDonald's role as a cast member on "MADtv" from 1998 to 2008 significantly contributed to his comedic reputation. He eventually became the longest-standing cast member in the show's history and performed several recurring characters, including Stuart Larkin, Rusty Miller, and Sean Gidcomb. Later, he performed in shows like "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List," "Pushing Daisies," and "Rita Rocks."

In 2010, he took center stage in the TV special titled "Michael McDonald: Model Citizen," showcasing his comedic talents and engaging stage presence, providing audiences with a hilarious and entertaining experience. McDonald also voice acted in "Invader Zim" and "The Loud House."

Later, he played the character of Adam Jarver on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." In 2021, he appeared in the film "Halloween Kills" and was cast in television shows such as "What We Do in the Shadows." In 2023, he took on the role of Warren in the television series "How I Met Your Father."

Born Michael James McDonald on December 31, 1964, in Fullerton, California, the comedian attended the St. Juliana Catholic Elementary School in Fullerton. He later went to Servite High School in Anaheim, California, and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with a business degree. Initially, he worked as a loan officer at a bank in Los Angeles but soon quit his job to pursue a career in comedy.

Writers Guild of America: Nominated in 2005 for "MADtv"

Writers Guild of America: Nominated in 2004 for "MADtv"

How old was Michael McDonald in "MADtv"?

Michael McDonald was around 34 years old when he was cast in "MADtv."

For how long did Michael McDonald work on "MADtv"?

Michael McDonald appeared on the show from 1998 to 2008. He was the longest-standing cast member in the show's history, who remained in the show for 10 seasons.

Which character did Michael McDonald play on "MADtv"?

Michael McDonald portrayed Stuart on "MADtv."

