Name Cole Sprouse Net Worth $8 million Gender Male Date of Birth August 4, 1992 Age 31 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, photographer, child actor

Also Read: ‘Home Alone’ Star Macaulay Culkin Was Once Among the Highest Paid Actors; What’s His Net Worth Now?

Cole Sprouse, a well-known American actor has achieved tremendous success in the entertainment industry. His fame and wealth have steadily expanded since his initial appearances on screen. The actor's estimated net worth stands at a whopping $8 million. Renowned for his outstanding acting, he is known for his roles in films like "Five Feet Apart" and recognized for his character of Jughead Jones in the popular TV series "Riverdale."

(L to R) Cole Sprouse, Jean Campbell, Romy Madley Croft, and Vic Lentaigne attend the JW Anderson show during London Fashion Week September 2023 at The Roundhouse on September 16, 2023 in London, England

| Getty Images | Photo by Jed Cullen

Cole's financial success comes from multiple sources of income. His acting career largely contributes to his growing net worth. He and his twin brother, Dylan, entered the entertainment industry at an incredibly young age. During the peak of their success, they were making around $20,000 per episode in the series "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody." Due to this impressive income, they became known as the highest-earning Disney actors at the time. Throughout the show's three-season run, the brothers each averaged approximately $600,000 per season.

Also Read: What Is ‘The Hangover’ Actor Ken Jeong's Net Worth?

The Sprouse brothers together introduced a clothing line, magazine, and book series, which added to their financial prosperity and showcased their capacity to turn their celebrity status into lucrative enterprises.

Cole Sprouse, Ashley Park, and guests attend the Stella McCartney Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2023, in Paris, France | Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

Also Read: What's the Net Worth of Screenwriter and Director, Jonathan Nolan?

While specific details about Cole's assets are not provided, it's known that in December 2021, he purchased a home in the Hollywood Hills for $2.9 million, highlighting his investments in real estate. Cole's house is a stunning fusion of modern design and nature-inspired views. It offers a luxurious living environment, providing the perfect retreat to unwind amid nature's beauty. The house's exterior features a striking floor-to-ceiling glass opening that seamlessly connects the interior to the outside. The luxury Hollywood Hills property covers an area of 2,500 square feet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse)

Instagram 32.9M Followers Twitter 9M Followers Tiktok 413.7K Followers

Cole Sprouse's personal life has always been a subject of curiosity for his fans. During his time on "Riverdale," he shared a romantic relationship with his co-star, Lili Reinhart. The relationship lasted until 2020, captivating fans with their on-screen chemistry that translated into a real-life connection.

Beyond his acting career, Cole is celebrated for his deep-seated passion for photography, a skill that has earned him recognition in various publications. What truly distinguishes Cole is his impressive academic background. His degree in archaeology reveals a deep-rooted passion for understanding the intricacies of the world beyond the spotlight of the entertainment industry.

- Choice TV Actor: Drama for "Riverdale" (Teen Choice Awards, 2019, 2018, 2017)

- Choice Male Hottie (Teen Choice Awards, 2018)

- Choice TV 'Ship for "Riverdale" (Teen Choice Awards, 2018, 2017)

- Choice 'Ship for "Riverdale" (Teen Choice Awards, 2019)

- Favorite Male TV Star for "Riverdale" (People's Choice Awards, USA, 2019)

- Choice TV Actor: Drama for "Riverdale" (Teen Choice Awards, 2019)

- Favorite Drama Movie Star for "Five Feet Apart" (People's Choice Awards, USA, 2019)

- Male TV Star of the Year for "Riverdale" (People's Choice Awards, USA, 2020, 2019)

- Best Performer in Audio Fiction for "Borrasca" (Season 2, shared with Sarah Yarkin) (The Ambies, 2023)

Cole Sprouse attends The Rotunda Bar sponsored by Don Julio at Vogue World: London at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on September 14, 2023, in London, England

| Getty Images | Photo by Anthony Devlin

Why did Cole Sprouse choose to study archaeology at New York University?

Cole was inspired by his grandfather's work as a geologist and decided to explore earth science through archaeology.

What drives Cole Sprouse's passion for photography?

Cole loves photography and even has his website. He has worked with top fashion magazines and enjoys capturing moments through his lens.

Why was Cole Sprouse arrested in 2020?

Cole was arrested while participating and showing support in the Los Angeles protests for racial justice after the tragic death of George Floyd.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Religious Leader Louis Farrakhan’s Net Worth?

What's the Net Worth of Bruce Lee's Daughter, Shannon Lee?