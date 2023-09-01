Name Claudia Schiffer Net Worth $70 Million Sources of Salary Modeling, Business, Acting Gender Female Date of Birth Aug 25, 1970 Age 53 years Nationality Germany Profession Model, Supermodel, Fashion Model, Actor, Businessperson

German model, actress, producer, and fashion designer Claudia Schiffer has appeared in magazines like no other model. She rose to prominence by working with brands like Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren, Christian Dior, Dolce Gabbana, and more, and therefore it's no shocker that she has had a steady and hefty flow of income for a very long time. As of 2023, Claudia Schiffer's net worth is around $70 million.

Claudia Schiffer is a German actress, model, and businesswoman who has various sources of income. She has graced more than 1,000 magazine covers, including, Rolling Stone, Cosmopolitan, and Vanity Fair. Apart from modelling Schiffer has also been an executive producer for films like, "Kick-Ass 2" (2013), "Kingsman: The Secret Service", "Eddie the Eagle", "And Kingsman: The Golden Circle".

Claudia Schiffer earns a monthly income of over $500,000 and an annual income of more than $6 million, as per byboe.com. Schiffer has appeared in many commercials for brands like Marc Jacobs, Giorgio Armani, Do, m Pérignon, Bulgari, Gap, Neiman Marcus, Dillard's, Revlon, Pepsi, and Saks Fifth Avenue. She reportedly earned north of $3 million for a 1998 Citroen advertisement.

Other Ventures

Claudia Schiffer has also launched a Fashion Cafe restaurant chain along with fellow models like Elle Macpherson, Naomi Campbell, and Christy Turlington.

Claudia Schiffer has a Tudor manse in England where she resides with her family and is always surrounded by history as well as modern art. The 14-bedroom Tudor mansion sits on 530 acres and is the supermodel and her three children's primary residence. The house was built back in 1574 in the shape of an H in memory of Henry VIII.

Matthew Vaughn and Claudia Schiffer attend the World Premiere of "The King's Man" | Getty Images | Dave Hogan

The German model was born Claudia Maria Schiffer on August 25th, 1970 in Rheinberg, North Rhine-Westphalia, West Germany. She grew up with parents and siblings. Schiffer originally wanted to become a lawyer and worked at her father's firm for a few years. She was discovered by the Metropolitan Model Agency at the young age of 17 and later signed with them and dropped out of high school to travel to Paris and take part in a trial photo shoot and she soon appeared on the cover of the French Elle magazine. Schiffer was in a relationship with the magician David Copperfield after the two met at a celebrity gala in Berlin. The two split up in 1999. She later married Mathew Vaughn, the director of "Kick-Ass", "X-Men: First Class". The couple welcomed their first son on May 25, 2002, a daughter in 2004, and another daughter in 2010.

Schiffer has won a number of awards in the course of her career. According to IMDb listing, she has bagged two Bambi Awards, one in the year 2017 in Berlin for her work in fashion and another back in 1991 in the category of 'Shooting Star.'

"Last year I was honored to be awarded the Fashion Icon Award at the BAMBI Awards in Berlin. It was such a full-circle moment, especially because I had received the BAMBI Shooting Star Award when I was 21," she said in an interview with ST Regis.

Is Claudia Schiffer still married to David Copperfield?

No, the former couple parted ways in the year 1999, and she is married to Mathew Vaughn.

Did Claudia Schiffer date Prince William?

Rumors have it, that Prince William and Schiffer were dating between 1992 and 1993.

Does Claudia Schiffer have a child?

Yes, she is a mother of three kids.

