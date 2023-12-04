Name Claire Foy Net Worth $6 Million Date of Birth April 16, 1984 Age 39 Years Gender Female Profession Actress Nationality England

Claire Foy, the esteemed English actress renowned for her captivating portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the hit Netflix series, "The Crown" has reached a net worth of $6 million as of November 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She began her career on the stage with roles in "Top Girls," and "Easy Virtue" and then transitioned to television while also starring in feature films. Her journey to becoming a household name is marked by a series of notable achievements, with her standout role in "The Crown" solidifying her status as a respected actress and a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Actress Claire Foy reads during a performance of "Letters Live" during the 2023 Wilderness Festival. Getty Images | Photo by Jim Dyson

Stage and TV career

Claire Foy's diverse sources of income reflect her versatility as an actress across various mediums. Beginning her career on the stage while attending the Oxford School of Drama, Foy participated in plays such as "Watership Down," "Top Girls," and "Easy Virtue," showcasing her early commitment to the craft. Transitioning to television, she made her debut in the 2008 pilot of the BBC Three series "Being Human" and gained recognition for her role as Amy Dorrit in the 2008 BBC One series, "Little Dorrit" which earned a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Miniseries.

Films, Netflix, and "SNL"

Expanding into the realm of feature films, Foy's career flourished with appearances in diverse projects, including the supernatural thriller, "Season of the Witch" (2011) alongside Nicolas Cage and Ron Perlman. Her filmography further includes "Vampire Academy" (2014), "Rosewater" (2014), "The Lady in the Van" (2015), and "Breathe" (2017). The breadth of her work on the small and big screens underscores her ability to navigate different genres, contributing significantly to her income.

Foy's groundbreaking role as Queen Elizabeth II in the critically acclaimed Netflix series "The Crown" catapulted her to international acclaim and financial success, winning her accolades from prestigious award ceremonies, including Primetime Emmys, Golden Globes, and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Subsequent ventures such as hosting "Saturday Night Live" and starring in films like "Unsane," "First Man," and "The Girl in the Spider's Web," further diversified her income streams. Additionally, her involvement in projects like the BBC miniseries, "A Very British Scandal" and the film "Women Talking" in 2021 and 2022 respectively showcases her continued success and financial growth in the entertainment industry.

"The Crown" salary

In a revealing moment during a March 2018 panel discussion, it was disclosed by one of the producers of "The Crown" that Claire Foy, despite her stellar portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II, was paid $40,000 per episode, a figure notably less than her male co-star, Matt Smith's per-episode salary. Having appeared in 20 episodes spanning seasons 1 and 2, Foy's earnings from the series totaled $800,000. The controversy surrounding this pay discrepancy prompted a public outcry, ultimately leading to Foy receiving $274,000 in back pay. While the specific amount of Matt Smith's earnings per episode remains undisclosed, the incident shed light on the gender wage gap prevalent in the entertainment industry, even for accomplished actresses such as Claire Foy, sparking discussions about equal pay and fair compensation in the field.

Claire Foy and Laetitia Casta are seen during the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show. Getty Images | Photo by Pierre Suu

Claire Foy has faced her share of joys and challenges in her personal life. She married her "Season of the Witch" co-star, Stephen Campbell Moore in December 2014 and the couple welcomed their daughter Ivy in March 2015. However, in February 2018, Foy and Moore publicly announced their separation, emphasizing their continued friendship and utmost respect for each other in a joint statement. Despite the end of their marital relationship, the pair maintained an amicable connection, navigating the complexities of co-parenting.

Foy faced a distressing incident in 2021 when she became the target of a stalker. Jason Penrose, a 49-year-old man sent Claire over 1,000 emails within one month and even showed up at her residence. In November 2022, Penrose pleaded guilty to these alarming crimes and was handed a two-year suspended sentence. The terms of his sentence stipulated that he must undergo psychiatric care in the U.K. until repatriated to the U.S. Claire Foy, in a statement read during the hearing, expressed the profound impact of the ordeal, stating that the freedoms she once enjoyed had now diminished and she viewed the world with a heightened sense of fear as a direct consequence of Penrose's actions.

- Primetime Emmy Award (2018): Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "The Crown"

- Primetime Emmy Award (2021): Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for "The Crown"

- Golden Globe Award (2017): Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama for "The Crown"

- Odyssey Award: Awarded for "First Man"

- Santa Barbara International Film Festival's Virtuoso Award: Honored for her performance in "First Man"

- SeeHer Award (2019): Received at the Critics Choice Awards

- Robert Altman Award (2023): Won for "Women Talking" at the Film Independent Spirit Awards

(L-R) Liv McNeil, Judith Ivey, Kate Hallett, Sheila McCarthy, Sarah Polley, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, and John Buchan, winners of the Robert Altman Award for “Women Talking.” Getty Images | Photo by Michael Rowe

