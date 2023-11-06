What Is ‘Cinderella’ Star Lily James' Net Worth?

Name Lily James Net Worth $8 Million Salary $100,000 + Sources of Income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth Apr 5, 1989 Age 34 Nationality England Profession Actor

Lily James, the English actress and theatre artist from Esher, Surrey, has amassed a net worth of approximately $8 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Her wealth stems from her successful career in acting, spanning film, television and stage performances. In 2022, James played Pamela Anderson in the Hulu drama miniseries "Pam & Tommy," a role that won her an Emmy nomination for Lead Actress in a limited series.

Lily James began her professional acting journey with roles in TV shows like "Just William" and "Secret Diary of a Call Girl." Her role as Lady Rose in "Downton Abbey" marked her breakthrough in the television industry. Subsequently, she starred in films like "Cinderella," "Baby Driver," "Darkest Hour," "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," "Rebecca," and "The Dig."

James also has a notable presence in the theater world, having performed in various stage productions, including "Vernon God Little," "The Seagull," "Othello," "Romeo and Juliet," and "All About Eve," receiving critical acclaim.

Lily James attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland

Lily James' highest-grossing film "Cinderella" raked in an impressive $543 million globally, per NCESC. While her reported base salary for the role was $100,000, it's important to note that this amount likely didn't encompass potential performance-based bonuses linked to the film's box office success.

Lily James has recently acquired a one-bedroom house in London at an estimated value of $3.5 million, per The Standard.

Matt Smith and Lily James attend the premiere of Screen Gems' "Pride And Prejudice And Zombies"

Lily James, originally named Lily Chloe Ninette Thomson, was born on April 5, 1989, in Esher, Surrey, England. She grew up in a family with a strong artistic background. Her mother Ninette Mantle was an actress, and her late father Jamie Thomson a musician. He died from cancer in 2008. Lily James decided to adopt her late father's first name as a stage name to differentiate herself from another actress named Lily Thomson.

Her high-profile relationship with actor Matt Smith garnered significant media attention. The couple began dating in 2014, and they were together for several years before deciding to part ways in 2019. During their relationship, there were even reports that they were considering purchasing a home together. James has the ability to maintain a relatively low public profile despite her rising fame in the entertainment industry.

Critics Choice Award: Nominee (2023): Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for "Pam & Tommy"

Primetime Emmy Award: Nominee (2022): Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for "Pam & Tommy" (as Pamela Anderson)

Golden Globe, USA: Nominee (2023): Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Pam & Tommy"

Satellite Award: Winner (2023): Best Actress in a Miniseries, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Pam & Tommy"

Best Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television for "War & Peace"

Screen Actors Guild Award: Winner (2016, 2015): Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "Downton Abbey"

What is Lily James's birth name?

Lily James's birth name is Lily Chloe Ninette Thomson. She adopted the stage name Lily James for her acting career.

What are Lily James's hobbies and how does she recharge?

Lily James loves outdoor activities, particularly hiking, and finds solace in nature, using it as a way to recharge.

Does Lily James have any pets?

Yes, Lily is a cat lover and enjoys spending time with her furry companions, often sharing adorable pictures of her cats.

