Name Chyka Keebaugh Net Worth $40 Million Salary $2 Million+ Source Income Business DOB Dec 15, 1968 Age 55 Years Old Gender Female Profession Businesswoman, author, media personality Nationality Australian

Known for appearing on "Real Housewives of Melbourne" as well as "Good Morning Australia," Australian businesswoman and author Chyka Keebaugh boasts of an impressive net worth of $40 million. This substantial wealth is primarily derived from her successful catering business, media presence, and other business ventures.

Chyka Keebaugh's income streams are diverse, reflecting her entrepreneurial endeavors and media career. The primary sources of her income include The Big Group, a prominent catering and event company that she co-owns with her husband. The business, founded in 1990, has grown substantially and caters to a wide clientele, including Middle Eastern royalty and European aristocracy, and also organizes high-profile events for celebrities, corporations, and political VIPs.

Chyka's presence on the reality series "The Real Housewives of Melbourne" has significantly contributed to her net worth. Her role as a television personality, host, and homemaking expert has added to her income.

In addition to The Big Group, Chyka is involved in other ventures such as Capital Kitchen, a café franchise, and The Design Depot, a hiring company. These businesses have played a crucial role in boosting her financial standing.

Founded by Chyka and her husband Bruce in 1990, The Big Group has evolved into a major player in the catering and event industry. With over 150 full-time employees and 1250 casual employees, it caters to a diverse range of clients and events. Chyka owns a café franchise named Capital Kitchen, and the success of this venture contributes to her overall net worth. As the co-owner of The Design Depot, a hiring company, Chyka has further diversified her business interests.

Year Earnings 2021 $30 Million 2022 $40 Million 2023 $40 Million

Chyka Keebaugh was born on December 15, 1968, in Melbourne, Australia, to businessman Bruce Siney and Vannese Siney. Chyka studied hospitality and gastronomy at London’s Le Cordon Bleu College and pursued floristry at Constance Spry Floristry School. Chyka has been married to Bruce Keebaugh since 1992. The couple resides in Malvern, a Melbourne suburb, and has two children, Chessie and BJ.

When did Chyka Keebaugh join "The Real Housewives of Melbourne"?

Chyka Keebaugh joined "The Real Housewives of Melbourne" in season 1 in 2014.

What are Chyka Keebaugh's notable business ventures?

Chyka is involved in The Big Group (catering and events), Capital Kitchen (café franchise), and The Design Depot (hiring company).

How many children does Chyka Keebaugh have?

Chyka and her husband Bruce have two children, Chessie and BJ.

What is Chyka Keebaugh's educational background?

Chyka studied hospitality and gastronomy at London’s Le Cordon Bleu College and floristry at Constance Spry Floristry School.

