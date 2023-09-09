Name Christy Turlington Net worth $40 Million Salary $3.5 Million+ Annual Income $3.5 Million+ Sources of Income Modeling, Business, and Endorsements DOB Jan 2, 1969 Age 54 Years Gender Female Profession Fashion Model, Activist, Businessperson, Author Nationality United States of America

Christy Turlington, the renowned American supermodel and actress, boasts an impressive combined net worth of $40 million along with her husband, actor Edward Burns. Her career has spanned decades, marked by numerous accomplishments in the fashion industry, as well as her foray into philanthropy and activism. In this article, we will delve into the various sources of Christy Turlington's income, her assets, endorsements, business ventures, and more.

Christy Turlington's net worth is primarily derived from her illustrious modeling career, which catapulted her to international stardom. During the '90s, she graced the covers of over 500 magazines and became the face of renowned brands such as Calvin Klein, Chanel, Prada, and Michael Kors. Her modeling ventures also included campaigns for Louis Vuitton, Maybelline, and many other prominent names in the fashion industry.

Throughout her modeling career, Turlington commanded substantial salaries for her work. Her earnings per photoshoot and runway is more than $3.5 Million.

One of Christy Turlington's most iconic endorsements was her two-decade-long association with Calvin Klein. Her partnership with the brand solidified her status as a fashion icon. She has also worked with other notable companies, including Maybelline Cosmetics and Versace.

Beyond modeling, Christy Turlington has ventured into the realm of humanitarian work and activism. In 2005, she joined hands with the international humanitarian organization CARE, serving as their Advocate for Maternal Health. Turlington also became an Ambassador for Product Red, a campaign that raises funds to combat HIV/AIDS in Africa.

Turlington's passion for maternal health issues led her to pursue a Master's degree in Public Health after experiencing complications during the birth of her first child. She actively participates in initiatives aimed at reducing maternal mortality, including her role as an advisor to the Harvard School of Public Health Board of Dean's Advisors and membership in the White Ribbon Alliance for Safe Motherhood.

In addition to her advocacy work, Christy Turlington directed her first documentary in 2010, titled "No Woman, No Cry." The film sheds light on maternal health disparities between different countries and the United States. It premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and subsequently aired on the OWN network. Her directorial debut earned her a nomination for VH1's Do Something with Style award.

Furthermore, Turlington founded the non-profit organization Every Mother Counts (EMC), dedicated to improving pregnancy and childbirth safety for mothers worldwide. EMC has implemented programs not only in the United States but also in countries like Indonesia, Uganda, Haiti, and Malawi.

Christy Turlington has been married to actor, director, and writer Edward Burns since 2003. The couple shares two children, Grace and Finn. Turlington's dedication to yoga and her impressive feat of completing four marathons further reflect her commitment to a healthy and active lifestyle.

Throughout her career, Turlington has garnered numerous awards and recognition for her contributions to both the fashion industry and humanitarian causes. She has also won "Glamour Award for The Role Models" in 2013. Her advocacy work in maternal health, her documentary "No Woman, No Cry," and her establishment of Every Mother Counts have earned her accolades and acknowledgments, solidifying her legacy beyond the runway.

Christy Turlington's modeling career began when she was discovered by a local photographer while riding horses in Miami. She started modeling during high school and later moved to New York City to pursue it full-time.

Turlington is best known for her long-standing association with Calvin Klein and has also worked with Maybelline Cosmetics, Versace, and other prominent brands.

Christy Turlington is an advocate for maternal health, working with organizations like CARE and Product Red. She founded Every Mother Counts, a non-profit dedicated to improving maternal health globally.

