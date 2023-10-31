Name Christiane Amanpour Net Worth $16 Million Salary $5 Million Annual Income $8 Million+ Source of Income Anchoring DOB Jan 12, 1958 Age 65 years old Gender Female Profession Journalist, actor Nationality British-Iranian

One of CNN's leading war reporters in the 90s and early 2000s, Christiane Amanpour, a popular British-Iranian journalist, and television host for CNN, PBS, and ABC, has amassed an impressive net worth of $18 million. Her career as a fearless reporter, which took her to the frontlines of conflicts worldwide, was shaped by her personal experiences during the Iranian revolution when her father lost everything.

Amanpour's primary source of income is her position in news media, which currently involves interviewing top personalities as Chief International Anchor for CNN. Apart from being a host herself, she has also produced shows and shot documentaries across the globe.

Christiane Amanpour speaks on stage at the SeriousFun Children's Network Campfire Bash / Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/Getty Images for SeriousFun

Amanpour's annual salary at CNN is a remarkable $5 million. Her expertise and commitment to journalism have not only made her a trusted news anchor but also one of the highest-paid in the field.

In addition to her journalism career, Amanpour has ventured into television hosting. She hosted CNN International's nightly interview series "Amanpour" and, more recently, PBS's "Amanpour & Company." These ventures have allowed her to diversify her portfolio and expand her reach to a broader audience.

Year Earnings 2021 $7 Million 2022 $11 Million 2023 $16 Million

Social Media Followers Instagram 265,000 Followers Twitter 3.1 Million Followers

In addition to her successful career, Christiane Amanpour's personal life has been subject to public interest. She was married to James Rubin, a former US Assistant Secretary of State, from 1998 to 2018. The couple had a son, Darius John Rubin, in 2000. After their divorce, Amanpour relocated to London.

Amanpour is the niece by marriage of General Nader Jahanbani, a former commander of the Imperial Iranian Air Force who was tragically executed by Islamic revolutionaries in 1979.

Throughout her illustrious career, Amanpour has earned numerous awards and accolades, including a Peabody Award in 1998.

CNN chief international correspondent Christiane Amanpour attends Christiane Amanpour on Sex & Love Around the World during SXSW at Austin Convention Center/ Photo by JEALEX Photo/Getty Images for SXSW

What is Christiane Amanpour's current role in journalism?

Christiane Amanpour is currently the Chief International Anchor for CNN and the host of "Amanpour & Company" on PBS.

How did Amanpour start her career in journalism?

Amanpour began her career by working as a desk assistant in the foreign office at CNN in Atlanta, Georgia, after completing her studies in journalism at the University of Rhode Island.

Has Amanpour been involved in any notable films or TV series?

Yes, Amanpour made appearances in TV series like "Gilmore Girls" and in films such as "Iron Man 2" and "Pink Panther 2." She also voiced a character in "Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey."

