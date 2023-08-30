What Is Marvel Superstar Chris Pratt’s Net Worth?

Name Chris Pratt Net Worth $100 million Salary $1.5 million per episode Annual Income $20-30 million Sources of Income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth Jun 21, 1979 Age 44 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Singer

Chris Pratt, a celebrated American actor known for his iconic roles in franchises like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Jurassic World", has a net worth of $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. From his humble beginnings in "Parks and Recreation" to becoming a household name in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond, Pratt's versatility and charismatic performances have reserved him a place in Hollywood's A-list.

Chris Pratt's notable sources of income include earnings from acting roles in TV shows and blockbuster films like "Parks and Recreation," "Guardians of the Galaxy," and "Jurassic World." Pratt's involvement in these successful franchises has significantly contributed to his financial success. Pratt made $12 million for 2016's "Passengers" co-starring Jennifer Lawrence, per Forbes. Newsweek also reported that Pratt is set to be paid $1.5 million per episode for his upcoming Amazon Prime Video show, "The Terminal List," per StyleCaster.

Pratt's role in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" earned him $10 million, building upon the $5 million he made for the first film in the series. Reports suggest that Pratt's earnings for "Jurassic World: Dominion" (the third installment) range between $12 and $14 million.

Premium lifestyle apparel brand TravisMathew has launched its latest campaign featuring Chris Pratt. The campaign includes a series of ads across connected TV and social media platforms. Pratt explores scenic landscapes while sharing insights into the achievements of a fictional character named Travis Mathew.

In 2014, Pratt and his then-wife Anna Faris bought a home in the Hollywood Hills for $3.3 million. The 4,700 square feet property features exquisite details such as soaring wood-beamed ceilings and arched doorways. The den showcases rich oak paneling and a speakeasy-style wet bar. The master suite includes a spa-like bath with a steam room and custom closets. This property was eventually listed for $4.995 million in 2018 and found a buyer in September 2020 for $4.75 million.

In 2018, Pratt acquired a lavish 10,000-square-foot home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles for $15.6 million. This opulent residence offers spacious living areas and luxurious amenities. In July 2023, the property was listed for sale at $32 million, highlighting Pratt's keen interest in the real estate market.

2023 $100 Million 2021 $90 Million 2019 $70 Million 2018 $65 Million

Chris Pratt's personal life has been marked by significant relationships and milestones. He married actress Anna Faris in 2009 and the couple welcomed their son, Jack in 2012. However, after eight years of marriage, Pratt and Faris announced their separation in 2017, which was followed by their divorce in 2018. Pratt then dated Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, and married her in 2019. The couple's journey continued with the birth of their daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt in August 2020 and the arrival of their second daughter in May 2022.

Chris Pratt's talent and contributions to the entertainment industry have been recognized with several awards and honors. Notably, he received a Critics' Choice Television Award for his role as Andy Dwyer in "Parks and Recreation." Additionally, he earned a Teen Choice Award for his performance in "Jurassic World." Pratt's ability to captivate audiences across genres has earned him a place among Hollywood's celebrated talents.

Is Chris Pratt related to Arnold Schwarzenegger?

Chris Pratt is married to Arnold Schwarzenegger's Katherine.

How much weight did Chris Pratt lose for "Guardians of the Galaxy?"

For "Guardians Of The Galaxy," Pratt lost almost 60 pounds.

Who filed for divorce Pratt or Faris?

Chris Pratt filed for divorce from Anna Faris on December 1, 2017.

