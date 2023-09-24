Name Chris Pine Net Worth $35 million Gender Male DOB Aug 26, 1980 Age 43 years Nationality American Profession Actor, voice Actor

American actor Chris Pine, known for his iconic role as Captain James T. Kirk in the 2009 remake of "Star Trek," began his film career with roles in movies such as "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" and "Just My Luck," and amassed a $35 million net worth. He also delivered stellar performances in films like "Horrible Bosses 2," "Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit," and "Wonder Woman." In 2008, "Entertainment Weekly" ranked Chris Pine at #27 on their "30 Under 30" list. Recently, Pine made his directorial debut with "The Poolman," a movie that he has produced under his banner Barry Linen Films and has also starred in.

Image Source: Chris Pine attends the "Hell Or High Water" Photocall / Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

What are Chris Pine's sources of income?

Driven primarily by his acting gigs, Chris Pine's earnings have seen significant growth, with his annual revenue going up to $6 million for his role in "Star Trek Beyond" in 2015, from $4 million for "Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit" in 2013.

Chris Pine's salary

This was a significant jump from Pine's $1.5 million compensation for "Star Trek Into Darkness" in 2012, along with a backend bonus of $5 million. In 2011, he had already bagged a $5 million salary for "This Means War," boosted by a $1 million backend bonus. In the same year, his earnings from "People Like Us" totaled $4.25 million.

Image Source: Chris Pine attends the 87th Annual Academy Awards /Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Earlier in 2009, Chris Pine had commanded a solid salary of $3 million for his role in "Unstoppable."

Real estate and other assets

In 2010, Chris bought a 2,200-square-foot house in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles from actor Jason Lee for $3.10 million.

Personal life

In 2018, Chris Pine started dating British actress Annabelle Wallis. He has also been linked to actresses Beau Garrett and Olivia Munn, and model Dominique Piek. Pine leans towards left-leaning liberal views, and in the 2016 election, he and his "Star Trek" colleagues supported the Trek Against Trump movement and made a video with director Joss Whedon to encourage people to vote.

In March 2014, during the filming of "Z for Zachariah" in New Zealand, Chris Pine faced a DUI charge near Methven, Canterbury. He admitted to driving under the influence, acknowledging that he had consumed vodka that evening. As a consequence, he lost his driving privileges in New Zealand for six months and was fined.

Image Source: Chris Pine attends Amazon Studios' "All The Old Knives" Los Angeles Special Screening /Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Awards and recognition

In 2013, Pine was honored as Male Star of the Year by CinemaCon. In 2017, he snagged a Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Actor: Action for his role in "Wonder Woman." The "Star Trek" cast received Best Ensemble awards from the Boston Society of Film Critics and the Denver Film Critics Society. He also shared a 2014 Satellite Award with his fellow "Into the Woods" actors. In 2009, Pine received a Scream Award for Best Science Fiction Actor for his performance in "Star Trek" and was recognized as Male Star of Tomorrow at the ShoWest Convention.

FAQs

How many awards has Chris Pine won?

He has won eight awards so far.

How many award nominations has Chris Pine received?

Pine has received 42 nominations in his career.

What is Chris Pine's birth name?

He was born Christopher Whitelaw Pine.

