Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones, born Larry Wayne Jones Jr. in 1972 in DeLand, Florida, is a retired American Major League Baseball player who earned a $90 million net worth during a career that lasted from 1993 to 2012. As the primary third baseman for the Atlanta Braves, Jones earned widespread recognition, winning the 1999 National League MVP Award and securing two Silver Slugger Awards. Nicknamed a "Chip off the Old Block", Jones helped the Braves clinch 13 straight division titles, despite missing a lot of playing time due to recurring injuries.

Jones' substantial net worth is derived from various sources, primarily his lucrative career playing for the Atlanta Braves in the Major League Baseball (MLB), where he bagged an impressive $168 million in salary alone. Apart from his exploits in the arena, endorsements as well as sponsorships generated a significant amount of additional revenue.

In 2000, Chipper Jones signed a six-year, $90 million deal with the Braves, which made him one of the highest-paid players of his time. He justified his paycheck with remarkable skills and contributions to the team, which earned him a three-year, $42 million contract extension in 2009.

Riding on his success in baseball, Jones joined ESPN as a color analyst for "Wednesday Night Baseball" broadcasts, expanding his presence in the sports industry. Apart from that Jones also ventured into reality TV, with "Major League Bowhunter," which he launched and also hosts.

Jones' net worth is not just a figure; it's a reflection of his diverse assets. In 2018, he acquired a 37-acre estate just outside of Atlanta, featuring a 23,000-square-foot mansion with eight bedrooms, a sauna, a wine room, stables, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, guest houses, and a nine-car garage. This lavish property was listed for $15 million in 2021 and sold for $11 million in May 2023.

Year Earnings 2021 $50 Million 2022 $70 Million 2023 $90 Million

Social Media Followers Instagram 193,000 Followers Twitter 1 Million Followers

Jones' personal life is as dynamic as his baseball career. He faced challenges, including a high-profile divorce, and later found happiness with Playboy model Taylor Higgins. The couple, who got married in 2015, has two sons, Cutler and Cooper.

Induction into the Braves Hall of Fame in 2013

Induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.

What is Chipper Jones' most significant career achievement?

Chipper Jones won the National League MVP award in 1999, showcasing his outstanding performance during that season.

How did Jones contribute to the Braves' success?

Jones played a pivotal role in the Braves' victories, particularly in the 1995 World Series and the 1999 season where he led in various statistical categories.

