Name Charlie Munger Net Worth $2.3 Billion Sources of Income Businesses, Investor Date of Birth January 1, 1924 Age 99 Years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Entrepreneur, Businessman

Also Read: What Is NBA Legend Vinnie Johnson's Net Worth?

American business tycoon, philanthropist, and active investor Charlie Munger has accumulated and built a net worth of approximately $2.3 billion, according to the Celebrity Net Worth. Munger is recognized as Warren Buffet's right hand and both were introduced through common friends at a dinner party and knew there was an inseparable bond. He started his career by taking a job at a law firm and ended by founding his own firm named Munger, Tolles & Olsen LLP. Munger had an inclination towards investments, be it real estate or mutual funds, and built a strong portfolio by studying and learning investment management.

American billionaire investor Warren Buffett (R) with his business partner Charlie Munger | Photo by David Silverman | Getty Images

Munger has gathered and earned most of his wealth from investment partnerships and being the major shareholder in some large companies and these decisions worked pretty well for him. Buffet and Munger were childhood friends since they lived in Omaha but again met and built a professional relationship. Munger is the Vice-Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffet's investment firm. Munger has an impressive portfolio with its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co. (40.99%), US Bankcorp (2.92%), Bank of America Corp (39.69%) and Alibaba Group Holding (16.40%). Apart from these, he has also worked for Wesco Financial Corporation as its chairman and is currently working at the Daily Journal Corporation as a chairman and director at Costco Wholesale Corporation.

Also Read: Google Business Profile Robocall Scams are Cashing in on Panic About Online Presence; Here's How

CEO Warren Buffett and Chairman of the Board Charlie Munger of Berkshire Hathaway speak at the company's annual shareholders' meeting. | Photo by Mark Peterson | Corbis via Getty Images

Also Read: What Is Comedy King Dave Chappelle's Net Worth?

Charlie Munger has been married twice. He first got married to Nancy Huggins in 1945, her sister's roommate with whom he had children. The couple had three children and one died after fighting Leukemia at 9. They named their children Wendy Munger, Molly Munger, and Teddy Munger. Charlie Munger got divorced in 1956 and married Nancy Barry, a philanthropist and a member of Phi Beta Kappa. His four children with Nancy Barry include T. Munger Jr., Emilie Munger Ogden, Barry A. Munger, Emilie Munger Ogden, and Philip R. Munger. He has two stepchildren, William Harold Borthwick and David Borthwick.

You don't have to be brilliant , only a bit wiser than the average guys for a long time -Charlie Munger

Munger believes that if you have the power to earn then you must distribute it amongst the ones who are not capable of earning. Through his philanthropic efforts, he has till now donated millions of dollars to the welfare of universities and schools. In March 2016, Munger made a huge donation to UC Santa Barbara worth $200 million on the promise that the university would construct the dormitory with those funds.

Charlie Munger only has his right eye working in good condition as his cataract eye surgery was not successful and the doctors reportedly told him that he could have a condition where his eye would fill up with blood and he would become blind. Hearing this, Munger pushed himself and took braille lessons.

Charlie Munger at his book signing event Katherine Graham at Borsheim's Jewelry store. | Photo by Mark Peterson | Corbis via Getty Images

How did Charlie Munger meet Warren Buffet?

Charlie Munger met Warren Buffet at a dinner party through mutual friends in 1959.

What is Charlie Munger doing now?

Charlier Munger is working as the chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation and Costco Wholesale Corporation's director.

Why is Charlie Munger's wealth less than Warren Buffet's?

Munger has decided to donate a major proportion of his wealth while living, whereas Buffet has the notion to do the same after his death.

More from MARKETREALIST

Urban Meyer is one of the Highest Earning Coaches in Football History; Here's His Net Worth

What Is ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ Star Tim Robbins’ Net Worth?