What Is 'Schitt’s Creek' Headliner Catherine O’Hara's Net Worth?

Name Catherine O'Hara Net Worth $10 million Gender Female DOB Mar 4, 1954 Age 69 Nationality Canada Profession Actor, Screenwriter, Comedian, Voice Actor, Writer, Singer-Songwriter

Also Read: What Was Music Icon David Bowie's Net Worth at the Time of His Death?

Canadian-American actress, comedian and writer Catherine O'Hara boasts a net worth of $10 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. While she won the most awards for her portrayal of Moira Rose in "Schitt's Creek" (2015–2020), she has also left an indelible mark in notable films like "Beetlejuice" (1988), "Home Alone" (1990), "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" (1992), and "Orange County" (2002).

Catherine O'Hara attends the 73RD EMMY AWARDS /Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Catherine O'Hara embarked on her career as a member of The Second City in Toronto in 1974, initially serving as Gilda Radner's understudy before Radner joined "Saturday Night Live." In 1976, "SCTV," a sketch comedy TV show, was born, featuring O'Hara alongside Eugene Levy, her future "Schitt's Creek" husband as well as John Candy, Andrea Martin and Harold Ramis. Writing for the series, she contributed to 135 episodes. In 1990, O'Hara portrayed Texie Garcia in "Dick Tracy," a box office success grossing $162.7 million. The same year, she took on the role of Kate McCallister in "Home Alone," followed by the 1992 sequel, "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," both earning immense global success with $476.7 million and $359 million in box office revenue, respectively.

Also Read: What Is NBA Star Devin Booker’s Net Worth?

In 2020, O'Hara showcased her trivia skills on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" winning $250,000 for Upward Bound House, a Los Angeles charity focused on eradicating homelessness among families with children.

Catherine O'Hara speaks onstage during the 26th annual Art Directors Guild Awards / Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Also Read: Mia Khalifa Fired By Playboy, Canadian Radio Host Over Israel-Hamas Posts; Here's a Look At Her Net Worth

In 1994, Catherine and Bo purchased a home in Los Angeles' Brentwood area for $1.25 million. This 2,606-square-foot residence features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Recent sales of comparable nearby homes indicate a current market value of around $4 million.

Born as Catherine Anne O'Hara on March 4, 1954, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, she was raised in a Catholic family alongside six siblings. Among them, her sister Mary Margaret gained acclaim as a singer-songwriter. Catherine attended Burnhamthorpe Collegiate Institute, where she shared the stage in a production of "Harvey" with her "SCTV" and "Schitt's Creek" co-star Robin Duke.

Catherine O'Hara married Bo Welch on April 25, 1992, after meeting on the sets of "Beetlejuice." They have two sons, Matthew (born 1994) and Luke (born 1997). O'Hara holds dual citizenship and bought a home in Los Angeles in the mid-1990s. Her friend John Candy, co-star in "SCTV," passed away on her 40th birthday, and she delivered a eulogy at his funeral.

Image Source: (L-R) Catherine O'Hara and Bo Welch attend the 26th annual Art Directors Guild Awards / Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Catherine O'Hara has an impressive awards history, including eight Primetime Emmy nominations. Notable wins include Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "Schitt's Creek" in 2020 and Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program for "SCTV Network 90" in 1982. Her work in "Schitt's Creek" earned her a Golden Globe and recognition from various awards like ACTRA, Broadcast Film Critics Association, Canadian Screen Awards, Gold Derby, IGN, Online Film & Television Association, Screen Actors Guild, and Television Critics Association. For "Best in Show" and "For Your Consideration," she received American Comedy and Canadian Comedy Awards. O'Hara's contributions were also acknowledged by the National Board of Review, Kansas City Film Critics Circle, GALECA (Timeless Award in 2020), and Legionnaires of Laughter Legacy Awards (Legacy Award for Best Comedy Artist Female in 2018). The "SCTV" cast received the Earle Grey Award in 1995. O'Hara received lifetime achievement awards from the Toronto International Film Festival (2015), Canadian Screen Awards (2016), ACTRA Awards (2020), and Governor General's Performing Arts Awards (2020).

Image Source Catherine O'Hara accepts the Academy Icon Award / Robert Okine/Getty Images

How did Catherine O'Hara get her start?

After graduating from high school, O'Hara took a job as a waitress at the Toronto improvisational comedy club, Second City Theatre.

Does Catherine O'Hara have Instagram?

Catherine O'Hara doesn't have any official social media accounts.

Does Catherine O'Hara have dual citizenship?

Yes, Catherine O'Hara has dual U.S. and Canadian citizenship.

More from MARKETREALIST

His Glamorous Collections Have Graced Numerous Red Carpets and Events; What's Michael Kors’ Net Worth?

What Is Fashion Icon Calvin Klein's Net Worth?