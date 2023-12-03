Name Carson Wentz Net Worth $45 Million Gender Male DOB Dec 30, 1992 Age 30 years Nationality American Profession Football Player

Recently slammed on social media for flaunting his black-bear-hunting skills, American quarterback Carson Wentz also boasts of a remarkable net worth of $45 million. The athlete has made his fortune through million-dollar contracts, brand endorsements, and other ventures, before injuries triggered his downfall and cast a shadow of uncertainty over his formerly promising career.

Football has been the main source of income for Wentz, although his future looks bleak after injuries and being released by a team for the third year in a row. In 2016, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Wentz in the first round of the NFL Draft. The athlete inked a 4-year deal for $26 million, which included a $17 million signing bonus. Originally, he was meant to be a backup to Sam Bradford, but when the Eagles traded Bradford to the Minnesota Vikings, Wentz became the starting quarterback. He performed exceptionally well in his first game, leading the Eagles to victory against the Cleveland Browns. By the end of the season, he had more completed passes than any other rookie in the league and made the second-highest number of pass attempts by a rookie in NFL history. In 2017, Wentz earned an NFC Offensive Player of the Week award for his impressive performance against the Redskins. However, he suffered an injury during a game against the Rams, which ended his season. Despite undergoing a successful knee surgery in December, he wasn't able to play in the Super Bowl. Following his recovery from the knee injury, Wentz struggled to regain his previous form. He also faced a back injury, and was replaced by Nick Foles as the quarterback. Despite these challenges, the Eagles extended Wentz's contract by $128 million, keeping him on the team until 2024. In 2019, he made a strong comeback, becoming the first Eagles quarterback to throw for over 4,000 yards in a season.

Wentz has secured multiple endorsement deals with various companies, including Nike, NRG, Bobcat, Amazon, Bose, Scheels, Sanford Health, Black Ridge Bank, and Panini. He reportedly makes $4 million from these endorsement deals alone.

In 2021, Wentz listed his New Jersey home for sale at a price of $1.7 million. This property is situated on an 11-acre land in a rural area. The mansion boasts a living space of 7,500 square feet and includes five bedrooms, a hunting room, a terrace, an outdoor kitchen, and a heated pool.

Wentz was born on December 30, 1992, in Raleigh, North Carolina. In his early years, he was involved in basketball and baseball, but his true talent came to light on the football field, where he excelled as a quarterback and defensive back for his high school team. Wentz married Madison Oberg, and they have two daughters.

Which NFL team does Carson Wentz play for now?

Carson Wentz was a quarterback for the Washington Commanders but is a free agent now.

What is Carson Wentz's charity foundation called?

Carson Wentz's charity foundation is called the Audience of One Foundation (AO1 Foundation).

