Name Carrie Underwood Net Worth $140 Million Sources of Income Music sales, concerts, endorsements, book sales, clothing line, and more Gender Female Date of Birth March 10, 1983 Age 40 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Singer-songwriter, Actor, Guitarist, Pianist

Carrie Underwood is a multi-talented American artist known for her exceptional career in country music, fashion design, acting, and writing. Born on March 10, 1983, in Muskogee, Oklahoma, she rose to fame as the winner of the fourth season of "American Idol" in 2005. Since then, she has achieved remarkable success in the entertainment industry and has amassed a net worth of $140 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Also Read: What Is ‘Hellboy’ Star Selma Blair's Net Worth?

Carrie Underwood attends the 2019 American Music Awards | Getty Images | Matt Winkelmeyer

Carrie Underwood's diverse sources of income have contributed significantly to her impressive net worth. Her primary source of income is her music career with hit albums like "Some Hearts," "Carnival Ride," "Blown Away," and more which have sold millions of copies worldwide. She earns substantial income from concerts and live performances, consistently ranking among the top-earning artists.

Also Read: Owen Wilson Earned a Career-High $15 Million for 'Little Fockers'; What’s His Net Worth?

In addition to music, Underwood has ventured into fashion design, collaborating with Dick's Sporting Goods to launch her fitness clothing brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood. Endorsement deals with companies such as Target, Nintendo, Olay, Hershey's, and others have also added to her income. Her partnership with Nicole by OPI resulted in the release of 14 nail lacquers, further expanding her business portfolio. Carrie Underwood's book, "Find Your Path" became a New York Times Best-Seller, showcasing her success as an author. Moreover, she has a line of successful fragrances.

Also Read: From Supermodel to Founder of Successful Skincare Brand: Miranda Kerr's Rise and Net Worth

Carrie Underwood's salary varies from year to year but she is reported to earn approximately $18 million annually. This income is derived from a combination of her music royalties, concert tours, endorsements, and other business ventures. Underwood's foray into the fashion industry with CALIA by Carrie Underwood has been a significant business venture. This fitness clothing brand, launched in collaboration with Dick's Sporting Goods, has been well-received by consumers. In addition to fashion, her endorsement deals and nail lacquer line with Nicole by OPI have also contributed to her business success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

Carrie Underwood's strategic real estate moves reflect her financial success. After winning the "American Idol" in 2005, she purchased a property in Franklin, Tennessee for $384,000 and later sold it for $372,500 in 2007. In 2010, she bought a mansion in Canada and listed it for $2.2 million. In March 2020, they sold their Brentwood, Tennessee, home for $1.41 million. Currently, the Underwood-Fisher family resides in their carefully designed "forever home" in Franklin, Tennessee, on over 300 acres of land.

Instagram 13 Million followers Twitter 8 Million followers Facebook 12 Million followers



Personal Life

Carrie Underwood's personal life is marked by her relationship with her husband Mike Fisher, an NHL player. They got engaged in December 2009, (her engagement ring was valued at $150,000), and married on July 10, 2010. The couple has two sons, Isaiah Michael Fisher and Jacob Bryan Fisher. Underwood is known for her vegan lifestyle, which she adopted at the age of 13 due to her love for animals. She is a practicing Christian and has been actively involved in her faith. In 2017, Underwood faced a challenging moment when she suffered a fall, resulting in significant injuries to her face. She underwent plastic surgery to repair the damage and shared her journey with her fans.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher attend the 54th Annual CMA Awards | Getty Images | John

Carrie Underwood's remarkable career has earned her numerous awards and accolades, including:

Grammy Awards:

- Best New Artist (2007)

- Best Female Country Vocal Performance - "Jesus, Take the Wheel" (2007)

- Best Female Country Vocal Performance - "Before He Cheats" (2008)

- Best Country Collaboration with Vocals - "I Told You So" with Randy Travis (2010)

- Best Country Solo Performance - "Blown Away" (2013)

- Best Country Duo/Group Performance - "Something Bad" with Miranda Lambert (2015)

- Best Country Solo Performance - "Something in the Water" (2015)

- Best Country Duo/Group Performance - "Thy Will" with Hillary Scott & The Scott Family (2017) Billboard Music Awards:

- Female Country Artist of the Year (2006, 2007, 2008, 2015) Six Academy of Country Music Awards Four American Music Awards

What is Carrie Underwood's net worth?

Carrie Underwood's net worth is estimated to be $140 million.

What is Carrie Underwood's biggest hit?

Her biggest hit is "Before He Cheats" (Some Hearts, 2005).

Is Carrie Underwood the most successful American Idol winner ever?

Yes, she is the most successful American Idol winner.

More from MARKETREALIST

NFL Legend Dick Butkus Tackled Opponents and Sprinted Into Showbiz; Here's His Net Worth

What Was Amy Winehouse's Net Worth At the Time of Her Death?