Name Carlton Fisk Net Worth $10 Million Annual Income $1 Million + Source of income Baseball Date of Birth Dec 26, 1947 Age 75 years Gender Male Profession Baseball player Nationality American

Also Read: 'Glee' and 'Mindhunter' Star Jonathan Groff is Also Known for His Activism; Here's His Net Worth

Carlton Fisk is a legendary American professional baseball catcher who played in Major League Baseball for 24 seasons and earned a net worth of $10 million. His career breakthrough came during the 1975 World Series when he hit a game-winning home run in the 12th inning of Game 6, a moment etched in baseball history. Fisk's illustrious career was, split between top sides such as the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox.

Carlton Fisk | Getty Images | Photo by Mark Sullivan

Fisk's primary source of income was his distinguished career as a professional baseball player. With 24 seasons in the MLB, he earned significant salaries, endorsements, and bonuses over the years. In 1966, he began his journey in the Cape Cod Baseball League for the Orleans Cardinals before being drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 1967.

Also Read: From Directing 'Thor: Ragnarok' to Acting in 'Jojo Rabbit': Taika Waititi's Talents and Net Worth

In the minor leagues, Fisk played for teams like the Waterloo Hawks and Pawtucket Red Sox, before making his major league debut in 1969. Under the guidance of manager Darrell Johnson, Fisk evolved into a game changer, earning both the AL Gold Glove and AL Rookie of the Year awards. His performance, including a .293 batting average with 22 home runs, left a lasting impact on baseball fans.

Carlton Fisk and Ozzie Guillen of the Chicago White Sox pose before an MLB game. Photo by Ron Vesely | Getty Images

Also Read: From 'Chicago' and 'The Thin Red Line' to 'Kong: Skull Island": John C Reilly's Career and Net Worth

Fisk's iconic 12th-inning home run in Game 6 of the World Series against the Cincinnati Reds became an unforgettable moment in baseball history. During his time with the Boston Red Sox, he made it to the All-Stars seven times and gained recognition as one of the premier catchers in the American League. However, disputes with the management led to Fisk becoming a free agent after the 1980 season.

In 1981, started playing with the Chicago White Sox, signing a million-dollar contract. His impact was immediate, with remarkable achievements such as helping the team win the American League Western Division title in 1983. In 1993, he retired as one of the few players to span four decades in Major League Baseball.

Carlton Fisk | Getty Images | Photo by Ron Vesely

Fisk was born on December 26, 1947, in Bellows Falls, Vermont. He was raised by his parents, Leona and Cecil, along with brothers Calvin, Conrad, and Cedric and sisters Janet and June.

Fisk married Linda in 1972, and the couple has three children together and five grandchildren. He and his wife serve on the Honorary Board of Cancer Support Center.

- 11x All-Star

- 3x Silver Slugger Awards

- AL Rookie of the Year (1972)

- Gold Glove Award (1972)

-Baseball Hall of Fame (2000)

Carlton Fisk played 24 seasons in Major League Baseball.

Fisk's achievements include 11 All-Star selections, 3 Silver Slugger Awards, AL Rookie of the Year (1972), and induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2000.

More from MARKETREALIST

From Winning 'The X Factor' to Giving Hit Single 'Bleeding Love': Leona Lewis' Growth and Net Worth

From Stardom With 'This is Us' to Role in 'Black Panther': Sterling K. Brown's Career and Net Worth