Name Carla Gugino Net Worth $4 Million Annual Income $1 Million + Source of Income Acting Date of Birth August 29, 1971 Age 52 years Gender Female Profession Actor, voice actor, model, producer Nationality American

Seen in movies such as "Sin City" and more recently in the Netflix series "Fall of the House of Usher," Carla Gugino, the accomplished American actress, boasts of a net worth of $4 million. She has appeared in big and small screen projects such as the "Spy Kids" trilogy, "Gerald's Game," "Karen Sisco," "Entourage," and "The Haunting of Hill House." From starting a career in modeling at the age of just 15, to emerging as a seasoned actor, Gugino has come a long way.

Carla Gugino attends the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival | Photo by Lionel Hahn | Getty Images

Acting has been Gugino's chief source of revenue ever since she made notable appearances on popular shows such as "Good Morning, Miss Bliss," "Saved by the Bell," "Who's the Boss?," "ALF," "Webster," and a recurring role on "Falcon Crest," in the 80s. She then ventured into films, starring in the Shelley Long comedy "Troop Beverly Hills" in 1989 and sharing the screen with Pauly Shore in the romantic comedy "Son in Law" in 1993. In 1995, she was seen in the miniseries "The Buccaneers."

She was cast in the sitcom "Spin City" in 1996, and co-produced "Judas Kiss," which she also starred in. Gugino portrayed Dr. Gina Simon in the final season of the medical drama "Chicago Hope," and later took on the role of Ingrid Cortez in the family action film "Spy Kids" and its sequels. She also performed in the crime drama "Karen Sisco" in 2003 and the science fiction series "Threshold" in 2005. In the feature film adaptation of Frank Miller's graphic novel "Sin City," she portrayed Lucille.

Gugino also played the role of Amanda in several episodes of "Entourage" in 2007. Her performance in the action-horror film "Rise: Blood Hunter" and the crime thriller "Righteous Kill" was received well. She appeared in the action-fantasy film "Sucker Punch" and guest-starred in the fourth season of "Californication." In 2012, she played a lead role as Susan Berg in the USA Network's miniseries "Political Animals."

She also lent her voice to animated films such as "Bling" and "Zack Snyder's Justice League." Furthermore, she featured in "The Haunting of Hill House," "Jett," "The Haunting of Bly Manor," "Midnight Mass," and "Leopard Skin."

Wishing the most joyous 50th to my dear amigo @flynnpictureco You are a stellar human and I’m so grateful for all the adventures we’ve shared, both in life and work. Your light always shines bright. In these times of uncertainty, one thing I’m certain of… https://t.co/ySOrv66vMr pic.twitter.com/0xscIPk17a — Carla Gugino (@carlagugino) March 24, 2020

Gugino was born on August 29, 1971, in Sarasota, Florida. Her parents separated when she was two. She started modeling as a teenager and took acting classes. She has been dating Venezuelan filmmaker Sebastián Gutiérrez since 1996. Despite their enduring relationship, the couple has chosen not to get married.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carla Gugino (@carlagugino)

- Capri-Hollywood Film Festival Award 2007: Capri Italian-American Award

- Fright Meter Award 2017: Best Actress for "Gerald's Game"

- iHorror Award 2018: Best Actress - Horror Film for "Gerald's Game"

Carla Gugino attends the opening ceremony during the 4th Canneseries Festival | Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis Corbis | Getty Images

What is Carla Gugino's most celebrated film role?

Carla Gugino is widely recognized for her role as Ingrid Cortez in the hit action comedy "Spy Kids" and its sequels.

How did Carla Gugino begin her acting career?

Carla Gugino started her acting career in the late '80s with roles in television series such as "Who's the Boss?" and "Saved by the Bell."

Is Carla Gugino married?

No. Carla Gugino is not married, but she has been in a relationship with filmmaker Sebastián Gutiérrez since 1996.

