Name Carl Icahn Net Worth $14 Billion Salary $200 Million+ Annual Income $8.1 billion Source of Income Business Date of Birth February 16, 1936 Age 87 Years Gender Male Profession Businessperson, Financier, Investor Nationality United States of America

Carl Icahn, a prominent American businessman, investor, and activist shareholder, has amassed a staggering net worth of $14 billion. His influence in the world of finance and investments is substantial, and he is best known as the founder and controlling shareholder of Icahn Enterprises, headquartered in New York City. Icahn's investment strategy, which focuses on acquiring significant stakes in companies and then pressuring them to implement corporate policy changes that benefit shareholders, has become a defining feature of his career.

Carl Icahn's financial empire is built on various sources of income. His journey to amassing this impressive fortune began as a stockbroker in the 1960s. He later founded his investment firm, Icahn Enterprises, in 1987. This venture became the cornerstone of his wealth, providing him with a platform to execute his investment strategies. Over the years, Icahn has made significant profits through investments, buyouts, and shareholder activism.

Financier Carl Icahn is seen being interviewed at "David Moore's Funny Business Show"/ Mat Szwajkos/Getty Images

In terms of his salary, Carl Icahn's compensation in the 2022 fiscal year was quite modest, totaling $15,544. His salary accounted for a mere $1 of this amount, with no bonuses or stock options. The bulk of his compensation, $15,543, came from other types of income. These figures reflect the unique structure of Icahn's wealth, which is largely driven by his investment activities rather than a traditional salary.

Carl Icahn's involvement in the political arena is also noteworthy. In the 2016 presidential election, he endorsed Donald Trump and played an influential role by announcing the creation of a super PAC committed to tax inversions on corporations, with a $150 million pledge. His association with the Trump administration extended to him serving as a Special Advisor to the President on Regulatory Reform until August 2017. Icahn's influence in politics reflects his multifaceted approach to wealth and power.

Financier Carl Icahn attends the 32nd Annual New York City Police Foundation Gala / GettyImages/ Photo by Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

Icahn's impressive track record in the business world extends beyond his role as an activist shareholder. He has been involved in numerous business ventures, including hostile takeovers and investments in various industries. In the 1980s, he attempted an $8 billion hostile takeover of U.S. Steel, eventually profiting from selling his stake for $1 billion. He also gained substantial profits from his involvement with Texaco and RJR Nabisco. Additionally, Icahn ventured into the entertainment industry by taking control of Marvel Comics. His investment portfolio includes companies like Take-Two Interactive, Netflix, Apple, and many more, underscoring the diversity of his business interests.

2021 $11 Billion 2022 $13.5 Billion 2023 $14 Billion

Icahn's personal life is marked by both personal relationships and philanthropic endeavors. He married Czech ballerina Liba Trejbal in 1979, with whom he had two children. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 1999. In 1999, Carl Icahn married his long-time assistant and former broker, Gail Golden, who had two children from a previous marriage.

Despite his reputation in the business world, Icahn has also made significant contributions to philanthropic causes. He has donated to Mount Sinai Hospital, Princeton University, and established a foundation known as the Children's Rescue Fund. Numerous facilities and programs bear his name, such as Icahn Stadium, the Carl C. Icahn Center for Science, and the Icahn Scholar Program at Choate Rosemary Hall.

Financier Carl Icahn at David Moore's "Funny Business Show," at the 2nd Annual NY Comedy Festival at Caroline's on Broadway, NYC/ GettyImages/ Photo by Brian Ach/WireImage for BWR Public Relations

Golden Plate Award from the American Academy of Achievement – 1984

The Starlight Foundation Founders Award, the Guardian Angel Man of the Year Award – 1990

Recognition from the Center for Educational Innovation for his work with charter schools

What is Carl Icahn's net worth?

Carl Icahn's net worth is $14 billion.

How did Carl Icahn build his wealth?

Icahn began as a stockbroker in the 1960s and later founded Icahn Enterprises in 1987. He is known for his successful investments, activist shareholder activities, and business ventures.

What philanthropic contributions has Carl Icahn made?

Icahn has made substantial donations to institutions like Mount Sinai Hospital and Princeton University. He also established the Children's Rescue Fund and has facilities and programs named after him in recognition of his philanthropic work.

