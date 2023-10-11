Name Carey Mulligan Net Worth $16 Million Date of Birth 28 May, 1985 Age 38 Years Gender Female Profession Actor, Singer Nationality United Kingdom

Carey Mulligan has emerged as a prominent figure in the entertainment world, celebrated for her exceptional acting prowess. With a net worth estimated at $16 million, her thriving career spans a diverse array of roles in both film and television. Mulligan's journey to financial success is primarily rooted in her critically acclaimed acting career, from her breakthrough role in "An Education" to compelling performances in films like "Drive," "Shame," and "Promising Young Woman." Mulligan's financial journey is a testament to her versatile talents in the entertainment industry.

Also Read: His Glamorous Collections Have Graced Numerous Red Carpets and Events; What's Michael Kors’ Net Worth?

Carey Mulligan attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023, in London, England. Getty Images | Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Carey Mulligan's income streams reflect her remarkable journey in the entertainment industry. Primarily, her acting career has been a lucrative source of earnings. She burst onto the scene with her breakthrough role in "An Education," which not only garnered her an Academy Award nomination but also won her the prestigious BAFTA Award. This marked the beginning of a successful film career that included critically acclaimed performances in "Drive," "Shame," "The Great Gatsby," "Suffragette," "Mudbound," "Wildlife," and "Promising Young Woman." Her versatility in portraying diverse characters on the big screen has been a driving force behind her financial success.

Television roles

Also Read: What Is Fashion Icon Calvin Klein's Net Worth?

While film remains the cornerstone of her income, Carey Mulligan has also explored television roles, adding another dimension to her career. She made appearances in series like "Bleak House" and took on a substantial role in "Collateral." In addition to acting, Mulligan has ventured onto the stage, where she showcased her talent in productions such as "The Seagull," "Through a Glass Darkly," and "Skylight." Her stage performances earned her a Tony Award nomination, further enhancing her reputation as a versatile and accomplished actress.

: Carey Mulligan attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - "She Said" with Carey Mulligan at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on December 11, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images | Photo by Araya Doheny

Also Read: Pop Sensation Kesha Made 'Tik Tok' a Hit Before the App Became Popular; Here's Her Net Worth

Carey Mulligan's personal life is a testament to her desire for privacy and her commitment to shielding her family from the often harsh glare of the spotlight. She is married to Marcus Mumford, the frontman of the renowned folk-rock band Mumford & Sons. Their connection runs deep, as they were childhood friends long before they tied the knot. The couple's love has blossomed over the years, culminating in a close-knit family of four, as they are proud parents to two children.

Academy Awards, USA - NBR Award for Best Actress for "Promising Young Woman" (2021). Critics Choice Awards - Critics Choice Award for Best Actress for "Promising Young Woman" (2021). Independent Spirit Awards - Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead for "Promising Young Woman" (2021). New York Film Critics Circle Awards - NYFCC Award for Best Actress for "An Education" (2009). Online Film Critics Society Awards - OFCS Award for Best Actress for "Promising Young Woman" (2021). Palm Springs International Film Festival - International Star Award for "Promising Young Woman" (2021). San Diego Film Critics Society Awards - SDFCS Award for Best Actress for "Promising Young Woman" (2021).

How did Carey Mulligan get her role in "Pride & Prejudice"?

Carey Mulligan connected with the film's casting after sending a letter to screenwriter Julian Fellowes, seeking advice on her acting career.

Why did Carey Mulligan become involved with War Child UK?

Inspired by her brother's work in Afghanistan, Carey Mulligan joined War Child UK as an ambassador, focusing on refugee children's well-being.

Which film earned Carey Mulligan her second Oscar nomination, and what was historic about it?

Carey Mulligan's second Academy Award nomination was for "Promising Young Woman," a film that made history with five Oscar nominations, including Best Director for Emerald Fennell, the first British woman to achieve this recognition.

More from MARKETREALIST

Former Supermodel Kathy Ireland is One of America's Richest Self-Made Women; Here's Her Net Worth

From 'The Voice' to Chart-Topping Hits, What's Morgan Wallen's Net Worth?