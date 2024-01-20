Name Gavin Newsom Net Worth $20 Million Source of Income Politics Date of Birth October 10, 1967 Age 56 Years Gender Male Profession Politician Nationality United States of America

Gavin Newsom, a prominent figure in American politics, has built a staggering net worth of $20 million. Known for his role as the 40th governor of California, Newsom is a member of the Democratic Party. Moreover, he was the 49th lieutenant governor of California from 2011 to 2019 and the 42nd mayor of San Francisco from 2004 to 2011.

California Governor Gavin Newsom attends a memorial service for the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

Newsom's income sources include his extensive involvement in both politics and business. His foray into politics began during Willie Brown's 1995 campaign for San Francisco mayor, where he worked diligently to secure Brown's victory. Serving as the president of the Parking and Traffic Commission and later as a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, Newsom gained valuable experience and visibility in municipal governance.

As a Supervisor, Newsom became known for his advocacy in the reform of San Francisco's municipal railway and his support for housing projects through public-private partnerships. However, his most impactful achievement during this tenure was the Care Not Cash voter initiative. After being successfully passed, this initiative directed resources toward providing care, drug treatment, supportive housing, and behavioral health services to the homeless.

Newsom was elected mayor of San Francisco in 2003. His re-election in 2007 was backed by a substantial campaign fund of $1.6 million. He was elected lieutenant governor of California twice, once in 2010 and then in 2014. As lieutenant governor, Newsom hosted "The Gavin Newsom Show" from 2012 to 2013. He also wrote the 2013 book "Citizenville."

In 2018, Newsom was elected governor of California. During his governorship, he faced criticism for his behavior and leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. This was followed by an unsuccessful attempt to recall him from office in 2021, however, he was reelected the next year.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom talks to reporters. Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama

Business ventures

In 1991, Newsom established PlumpJack Associates L.P. A year later, he founded the PlumpJack Winery with support from his family friend, Gordon Getty. Getty went on to invest in most of Newsom's businesses. The politician started various business ventures, including restaurants, wineries, and retail stores with over 700 employees. While his mayoral tenure prompted the sale of San Francisco businesses, Newsom retained ownership in ventures like the PlumpJack Winery.

In 2011, Newsom and his wife acquired a property in Kentfield, California, for $2.225 million. They listed the home for sale in 2019 at $5.995 million, ultimately selling it in 2021 for $5.895 million. Following his election as Governor in late 2018, the couple purchased another property, this time a $3.7 million house in Sacramento.

(L-R) Hillary Clinton, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Darren Walker. Getty Images | Photo by Noam Galai

In 2001, Newsom married former San Francisco prosecutor and conservative legal commentator Kimberly Guilfoyle. However, their marriage ended in 2006. The same year, Newsom began a relationship with film director Jennifer Siebel. The couple tied the knot in 2008, and today, they have four children.

- Recognition for Marriage Equality Advocacy (2004)

- Environmental Leadership Award (2019)

- Leadership in Public Policy Award (2020)

California Governor Gavin Newsom (L) gets a selfie taken with a Union worker. Getty Images | Photo by John G. Mabanglo-Pool

What is Gavin Newsom's current salary as governor?

Newsom's salary as the governor of California falls around $224,020, but the exact figure remains undisclosed.

How did Gavin Newsom accumulate his wealth?

Newsom's wealth comes from his political career, entrepreneurial ventures, and real estate investments.

Is Gavin Newsom related to Nancy Pelosi?

No. While there was a close familial connection decades ago through marriage, they are not blood relatives.

