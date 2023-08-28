Name Brittany Snow Net Worth $11 million Salary $1 Million + Gender Female DOB March 9, 1986 Age 37 Nationality American Profession American Actress

Brittany Snow, an American actress, singer, writer, director and producer, kicked off her entertainment career at the young age of 3 as a child model. She is perhaps most renowned for her role as Chloe Beale in the "Pitch Perfect" film series (2012–2017). With diverse talents and achievements, she has amassed a net worth of $11 million, as per CA Knowledge.

Image Source: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In March 2007, her role as the voice of Naminé in the video game "Kingdom Hearts II" contributed to the sale of approximately 4 million copies, generating substantial earnings of $55,520,000. July 2007 marked record sales for the album "Hairspray: Soundtrack to the Motion Picture" with various artists, with about 1.31 million copies sold and earnings of $1,700,000.

In September 2012, her album "Pitch Perfect: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" with various artists resulted in record sales of around 1.27 million copies, bringing in $1,650,000. In November 2014, her involvement as the voice of Naminé in the video game Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 Remix in Japan led to substantial sales of approximately 129,660 copies, resulting in earnings of $2,270,000.

Image Source: Corey Nickols/Getty Images

In August 2020, Brittany listed a Studio City, California home for sale at $2.75 million, which she had bought for $2.18 million in 2015. She also has an LA condo, which she bought in 2005 for $960,000.

In March 2017, her assets included a plush sheepskin throw rug, a woven bench, a versatile couch doubling as a sofa bed, a plush sofa, and a substantial 99-inch dining table, amounting to $5,610.

2023 $11 Million 2022 $10 Million 2021 $9 Million 2020 $8 Million 2019 $7 Million 2018 $6 Million



Brittany Snow's social media following

Instagram 3.1M Facebook 263K

Image Source: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Brittany Snow, born on March 9, 1986 in Tampa, Florida, is now 37 years old. She started her career as a child actor and gained recognition for her role as Chloe Beale in "Pitch Perfect" (2005) and its sequels. Originally known as Brittany Anne Snow, she comes from a well-settled family, and her parents are Cinda and John Snow.

Teen Choice Awards:

Six nominations, including Choice Movie: Chemistry win for "Pitch Perfect 2" (2015)

Nominations for Choice TV Actress – Drama/Action Adventure (2003, 2004) and Choice TV Breakout Star – Female (2003)

Nominated for Choice Movie Actress: Horror/Thriller ("Prom Night" - 2008) and Choice Movie: Hissy Fit ("Pitch Perfect" - 2013)

"Hairspray" Cast

Won Hollywood Film Award and Palm Springs International Film Festival award

Nominations from Gold Derby Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards

MTV Movie Award

Best Musical Moment win for "Pitch Perfect" with co-stars

Boston Film Festival

Festival Prize for Best Actress for "96 Minutes" (2011)

Young Artist Awards

Five nominations, including Best Performance in a Daytime TV Series – Young Actress win for "The Guiding Light" (2001)

Nominations for "The Guiding Light" (2000, 2002) and "American Dreams" (2003, 2004)

Also recognized in "Soap Opera Digest" Awards and Prism Awards for various roles

Image Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

How much does Brittany Snow make annually?

Brittany Snow earns an estimated salary of $1 million per year.

What is the height of Brittany Snow?

Brittany Snow is 1.63m. (5’ 4”).

What is the name of Brittany Snow’s husband?

Brittany Snow was married to Tyler Stanaland. Currently, they are in the process of getting divorced.

