What is Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline's Net Worth?

Kevin Federline, a DJ, wrestler, singer and model, hogged the headlines for his marriage to Britney Spears with whom he worked as a backup dancer. They were married for two years. His debut album "Playing with Fire" is part of the list of music considered the "worst." The former couple was seen on the UPN reality series "Britney & Kevin: Chaotic." He also guest starred on various TV shows and appeared as a dancer in two music videos. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Kevin Federline has a net worth of $1.5 million as of 2023.

Kevin Federline earned quite a lot of money by appearing in videos and through his albums. It was reported in 2008 that he received $20,000 per month in child support from Spears, and then the amount was increased to 40,000 a month. In 2019, Kevin Federline reportedly requested the amount be increased to $60,000. However, the final amount was never revealed to the public. He asked for the amount to be upped claiming that the income was insufficient to support their sons.

While there's not much information on his real estate, he reportedly lives in Hawaii with his wife Victoria Prince. The couple live there with their two daughters and his two sons from his marriage to Spears.

Kevin Earl Federline was born in Fresno, California on March 21, 1978, to Julie, a former bank teller, and Mik, a car mechanic. His parents got divorced when he was only 8 and Kevin and his brother Chris moved to Carson City, Nevada with Julie. They later moved in with their father in Fresno. He dropped out of school during his freshman year and started performing in the Dance Empowerment non-profit organization. He earned his GED and then worked as a backup dancer for artists like Michael Jackson and Justin Timberlake.

In 2001, he appeared as a dancer in two music videos Christina Milian's "AM to PM" and Pink's "Get the Party Started," then he went on to appear in Britney Spears' "My Prerogative" video and Weezer's 2008 "Pork and Beans" video. He has also starred in the five-episode reality series "Britney & Kevin: Chaotic" and released a singer titled, "Y'All Ain't Ready."

After releasing his debut album he also released his songs "Rollin' V.I.P", and "Hollywood". He modeled for brands like Blue Marlin, which sells clothing. He was also seen in "WWE Raw", and even defeated John Cena in the ring. He appeared in the weight-loss competition series, "Excess Baggage," in 2012.

Kevin Federline dated actress Shar Jackson in the early 2000s and they later welcomed daughter Korie and son Kaleb. The couple split up even before their second child was born and Federline started dating Britney Spears. The couple later tied the knot and welcomed sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17. The former duo ended up getting a divorce and Spears lost physical custody of both her sons as she was declared mentally unfit to take care of them. Federline later married Victoria Prince and the couple have two daughters.

How did Kevin Federline meet Britney Spears?

The two met at a club in Hollywood called Josephs and the two hit it off immediately. The former dancer told People, "Our eyes met and that was it. We just hit it off right away."

What does Kevin Federline do for a living?

He earns a lot through child support and has tried his hands at a number of ventures.

