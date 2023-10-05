What Is 'Captain Marvel' Brie Larson's Net Worth?

Name Brie Larson Net Worth $25 Million Salary $5 Million Annual Income $6 Million + Source of Income Acting and Endorsements DOB Oct 1, 1989 Age 34 Gender Female Profession Actor, Singer-songwriter, Musician, Screenwriter, Poet, Film director Nationality American

Brie Larson, the multi-talented American actress, screenwriter, director, poet, singer-songwriter, and musician has had an impressive career in Hollywood, amassing a substantial net worth of $25 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Her journey from teenage supporting roles to becoming a prominent leading lady is a testament to her dedication and talent in the entertainment industry. She won the Academy Award for her powerful performance as a young woman who has been kidnapped and held prisoner by a sexual predator in "Room" (2015).

Brie Larson has earned significant income through acting, writing, directing, and various endorsements. Her diverse skill set has allowed her to thrive in various creative pursuits.

Brie Larson attends the "Asteroid City" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival/Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images

One of Brie Larson's most notable roles was as Captain Marvel in the 2019 eponymous film. For her performance in this Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster, she earned a remarkable $5 million. Although her salary for "Avengers: Endgame" was not publicly disclosed, it's common for MCU actors to receive increased compensation for reprising their roles.

Larson's rising fame has led to several high-profile endorsement deals. In 2020, she became the face of Nissan's Refuse to Compromise campaign, promoting the Nissan Sentra. This empowering campaign encouraged individuals to pursue what they truly deserve, both in life and in their purchasing choices. Besides Nissan, she has also appeared in commercials for various other brands, showcasing her versatility and marketability.

While primarily known for her acting, Brie Larson has also ventured into real estate. In 2019, she invested in properties in Malibu and the Woodland Hills neighborhood. She bought the Malibu home for $3.4 million, which offers breathtaking ocean views and luxurious amenities. She also acquired a spacious property in Woodland Hills for $1.6 million, featuring extensive renovations and a lavish backyard with a pool, spa, and more. Furthermore, Larson sold a property in Laurel Canyon for $2.17 million, despite a slight loss on her initial investment.

2021 $16 Million 2022 $20 Million 2023 $25 Million

Instagram 7.1M Twitter 3M

Larson keeps her private life under wraps. She emphasizes the importance of maintaining her privacy. Her romantic relationships include an engagement with Alex Greenwald, lead singer of Phantom Planet, and a subsequent relationship with actor-filmmaker Elijah Allan-Blitz.

Brie Larson has an impressive collection of awards, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award. Her influence in the industry was further solidified when Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2019.

Member of the Jury Brie Larson attends the 2023 "Kering Women in Motion Award"/Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

How did Brie Larson amass her wealth?

Brie Larson's wealth comes from her diverse career in acting, writing, directing, and endorsements. Her role as Captain Marvel and various endorsement deals significantly contributed to her net worth.

What are Brie Larson's notable real estate investments?

In 2019, Larson purchased properties in Malibu and Woodland Hills, while also selling a property in Laurel Canyon. She made a profit on the sale of her Studio City home in 2020.

Is Brie Larson still with MCU?

Oscar winner Brie Larson will return to MCU as she reprises her role as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel.

