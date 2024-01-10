Name Bridgit Mendler Net Worth $2 Million Sources of Income Acting, Singing Gender Male Date of Birth December 18, 1992 Age 31 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Musician, Singer, Songwriter, Voice Actor, Record Producer

Bridgit Mendler is an American actress, singer, musician, and songwriter. Having contributed to over 35 different acting projects, she was seen on shows like "Good Luck Charlie" and "Wizards of Waverly Place." Moreover, her debut album, "Hello My Name Is...," peaked at number 30 on the Billboard 200. As of 2024, her net worth stands at $2 million.

Mendler's career began in 2004 when she secured her first voice acting role as young Buddha in the animated Indian film, "The Legend of Buddha." At just 13, she made her soap opera debut as a guest star on "General Hospital." That year, she also lent her voice to the video game "Bone: The Great Cow Race" as the character Thorn.

Mendler's film debut came in 2007 with "Alice Upside Down," where she played the antagonistic role of Pamela. She was seen playing a recurring role in "Wizards of Waverly Place" and landed the lead role in the Disney Channel Original Series "Good Luck Charlie," which premiered in 2010. In 2011, she starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie "Lemonade Mouth."

She also appeared in the Christmas film "Good Luck Charlie, It's Christmas!" In 2012, she released her debut single, "Ready or Not," and went on her first tour, "Bridgit Mendler: Live in Concert." Her debut studio album, "Hello My Name Is...," dropped in 2012. The album featured the platinum-certified single "Hurricane." She also went on the Summer Tour, with songs like "Fly to You" and "Deeper Shade Of Us."

Saying hi :) thinking about you all, sending big big hugs and I hope you are having a magical fall 🍂 🎶 pic.twitter.com/kz2dlXcwtS — Bridgit Mendler (@bridgitmendler) November 19, 2018

Later that year, Mendler joined the cast of NBC's comedy series "Undateable" for its second season, playing Candace. She continued with the show's third season. In 2016, she released her EP "Nemesis," featuring the single "Atlantis," and joined the cast of the fifth season of CMT's "Nashville."

Mendler's single "Temperamental Love" dropped in 2017. A few months later, she released her next single, "Diving." She appeared in the Netflix comedy film "Father of the Year" in 2018. A year later, she featured in the Netflix comedy series "Merry Happy Whatever" alongside Dennis Quaid and Ashley Tisdale.

In 2013, Mendler bought a 2,404-square-foot home in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles for nearly $1.1 million. She listed the three-bedroom property for $1.99 million in September 2019 and sold it for $1.98 million three months later.

Although Mendler was previously dating "Good Luck Charlie" co-star Shane Harper, she married Griffin Cleverly in 2019. Besides acting, she actively engages in charity work, serving as an ambassador for First Book and Give With Target campaigns and raising funds for U.S. schools.

In 2012, Bridgit convinced Disney to donate $5 million to Give With Target and raised an extra $2.5 million on Facebook. She also contributed $250,000 to "We Can Change the World" for Disney's Friends for Change campaign.

Common Sense Media Award 2012: Role Model of the Year

Radio Disney Music Award 2013: Best Acoustic Performance for "Ready or Not"

What is Bridgit Mendler doing right now?

As of the latest available information, Mendler is enrolled at both Harvard Law School and MIT.

Are Bridgit Mendler and Selena Gomez friends?

They are friends. Gomez and Mendler were co-stars in the Disney series “Wizards of Waverly Place.”

Who is Bridgit Mendler's husband?

In October 2019, Mendler announced via Instagram that she had married Griffin Cleverly.

