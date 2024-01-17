What Is NBA Player-Turned-Coach Brian Shaw’s Net Worth?

Name Brian Shaw Net Worth $13 Million Salary $2 Million Source of Income Basketball Career Gender Male Date of Birth March 22, 1966 Age 57 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Basketball Player, Coach

Also Read: Known for His Role in ‘The Sopranos,’ What Was Tony Sirico’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?

Brian Shaw, a former professional basketball player, boasts a net worth of $13 million. During his time at the NBA, he played for teams like the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic, and Los Angeles Lakers. While playing for the Lakers, he won three NBA championships. He is currently the assistant coach for the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers.

Brian Shaw #20 of the Boston Celtics dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers | Photo by Focus on Sport | Getty Images

Shaw was selected as the 24th overall pick by the Boston Celtics in the 1988 NBA draft. Initially signing a one-year contract with the Celtics, he later joined the Italian team Il Messaggero Roma for two years. In 1990, he signed a five-year deal with the Celtics. He earned a salary of $150,000 in 1987. By 1989, his salary had increased to $1,200,000, totaling his earnings to $1,300,000.

Also Read: What Was Marvel Comics Creator Stan Lee’s Net Worth?

After joining the Orlando Magic as a free agent in 1994, Shaw helped the team reach the NBA Finals. In 1993, he received a salary of $692,000 and by 1994, his salary reached $4,200,000. The following year, he earned $4,000,000 in salary from the Orlando Magic.

Assistant coach Brian Shaw of the Los Angeles Lakers | Photo by Thearon W. Henderson | Getty Images

Also Read: What Is Actor Giovanni Ribisi’s Net Worth?

In 1999, Shaw joined the Los Angeles Lakers. He served as a backup to Kobe Bryant, contributing to the team's impressive regular-season record. Here, he earned a salary of $2,200,000. By 2000, he received a salary of $963,000 and by 2001, his total earning amounted to $1,000,000.

Coaching Career

After retiring, Shaw worked as a scout for the Lakers in the 2003-2004 season. He later became an assistant coach for the team and continued until 2011. He also coached the Indiana Pacers before becoming the head coach of the Denver Nuggets in 2013.

Unfortunately, Shaw was fired in 2015, after which he returned to the Lakers as an associate head coach. He worked with the team until 2019. The following year, he coached the NBA G League Ignite. Currently, he is an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Ty Lawson #3 of the Denver Nuggets confers with Head Coach Brian Shaw | Photo by Doug Pensinger | Getty Images

In 2003, Shaw finished constructing a 9,200-square-foot mansion situated in the hills above Oakland, California. Over the years, he occasionally listed the five-bedroom residence for rent, with the monthly rent ranging from $12,000 and $14,000. However, in August 2023, he decided to sell the mansion, listing it for $7.895 million.

In 1993, Shaw lost his parents and sister in a car accident in Nevada. Fortunately, his sister's daughter survived and the basketball legend played an important role in her upbringing. He reportedly dated Madonna before getting married to professional chef Nikki in 1998. The couple shares three children.

3× NBA champion (2000, 2001, 2002)

NBA All-Rookie Second Team (1989)

PCAA Player of the Year (1988)

First-team All-PCAA (1988)

Second-team All-PCAA (1987)

For how long did Brian Shaw play in the NBA?

Brian Shaw had a 15-year NBA career.

Did Brian Shaw play with Kobe?

Brian Shaw was not only Kobe Bryant's teammate but also his assistant coach later on.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Model and ‘X-Men’ Actress Rebecca Romijn’s Net Worth?

Comedy, Films, and TV Shows, Blake Anderson Has Done It All; What Is His Net Worth?