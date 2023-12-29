Name Brenda Lee Net Worth $20 Million Sources of income Music Sales, Performances Gender Female Date of Birth December 11, 1944 Age 79 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Singer

Brenda Lee, the iconic American singer, boasts a net worth of $20 million. Celebrated for her contributions to music, Lee skyrocketed to fame with the timeless hit "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree." Her remarkable career, spanning pop and country, includes a record-breaking streak of nine consecutive top-10 hits in the '60s. Moreover, she is considered one of the most successful American artists of the 20th century.

Vocalist Brenda Lee signs autographs at The Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum | Photo by Rick Diamond | Getty Images

Lee's primary sources of income include music sales, royalties from her extensive catalog, and live performances. At just nine, she gained early recognition for her appearances on the country music show "TV Ranch." Her breakthrough came in 1956 when she signed a contract with Decca Records and began releasing hits like "One Step at a Time" and "Dynamite," earning the nickname "Little Miss Dynamite."

In the early '60s, Lee achieved unparalleled success with a string of nine consecutive top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, setting a record for female solo artists. Popular songs from this era include "Sweet Nothin's," "I Want to Be Wanted," and the signature hit "I'm Sorry," which earned her a Grammy nomination and became her first gold single.

Brenda Lee performs at The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum | Photo by Rick Diamond | Getty Images

The timeless holiday classic, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," was recorded when Lee was only thirteen. Initially selling only 5,000 copies upon release, the song later achieved significant success, with over five million copies sold in subsequent years. In 2019, the song marked its 65th anniversary, reclaiming chart success.

Venturing into country music in the '70s, she produced hits like "Nobody Wins," "Sunday Sunrise," "Wrong Ideas," and "Big Four Poster Bed." Later, she recorded "Tell Me What It's Like," "The Cowgirl and the Dandy," and "Broken Trust." In 1982, her album "The Winning Hand" featured collaborations with Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson, and Willie Nelson.

Lee's last well-known hit was the 1984 duet with George Jones, "Hallelujah, I Love Her So." Then, she recorded a duet with Willy DeVille, "You'll Never Know" in 1992. Furthermore, her autobiography, "Little Miss Dynamite: The Life and Times of Brenda Lee," was published in 2002 and offers an intimate look into her journey from a challenging childhood to becoming a music legend.

Born on December 11, 1944, in Atlanta, Georgia, Lee grew up in poverty. Despite hardships, she found solace in singing at the Baptist church every Sunday. Her father was a former pitcher in the Army, and her mother was from a working-class background.

In 1962, Lee encountered Charles Ronald "Ronnie" Shacklett at a Bo Diddley and Jackie Wilson concert. They tied the knot within six months. The couple shares two daughters, Jolie and Julie, and three grandchildren—Taylor, Jordan, and Charley.

- Atlanta Music Hall of Fame (1986)

- Country Music Hall of Fame (1997)

- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (2002)

- Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award (2009)

- The Jo Meador-Walker Lifetime Achievement Award (2006)

- Rolling Stone's '200 Greatest Singers of All Time' (2023)

What is Brenda Lee's net worth in 2023?

As of 2023, Brenda Lee's net worth is estimated to be $20 million.

What is Brenda Lee's most successful song?

Brenda Lee's most successful song is "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," a timeless Christmas classic that continues to captivate audiences globally.

When did Brenda Lee start her singing career?

Brenda Lee began her singing career at around nine years old, regularly appearing on the country music show "TV Ranch" in Atlanta.

