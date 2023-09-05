Name Silvio Santos Net Worth $1.3 Billion Annual Income $100 Million Salary $10 Million+ Sources of Income Business Gender Male Date of Birth December 12, 1930 Age 92 years Nationality Brazil Profession Entrepreneur

The famous Brazilian, TV host and businessman, Silvio Santos was born in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. He grew up poor and began working as a street vendor at a young age. After a while, he entered the television industry and soon started getting roles in TV and radio projects. He never gave up and ultimately he made it as a television host in his country.

Silvio Santos | YouTube | Programa Silvio Santos

In the year 1981, Santos decided to launch his broadcast company, Sistema Brasileiro de Televisão which would go on to become quite famous. As of 2023, Silvio Santos' net worth is approximately $1.4 billion, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Apart from being a successful television host, Santos is also a well-established businessman. Silvio Santos is also the owner of a holding company called Grupo Silvio Santos which focuses on hotels and agribusiness. Santos has also served as a producer on many Brazilian popular reality shows. Over the years, Santos has hosted many Brazilian versions of hit American reality shows like "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?," "Celebrity Big Brother," and "Wheel of Fortune." With that net worth, it's almost a given that Silvio Santos is Brazil's biggest individual taxpayer.

Silvio reportedly fought for his rights to own a television network in the year 1976 and obtained permission to operate what became TVS in São Paulo. This TV channel expanded quickly and became SBT which was an acronym for Sistema Brasileiro de Televisão (translation: Brazilian Television System). This brand became extremely successful in the country by the end of the 80s and early 90s. He later became involved in politics in 1989 and even ran for president that year.

Net Worth in 2023 $1.3 Billion Net Worth in 2022 $1.3 Billion Net Worth in 2021 $1.2 Billion

Instagram 274K

Senor Abravanel, known to the world as Silvio Santos is a Brazilian host and entrepreneur whose holdings include SBT, the second-largest television network in Brazil. He is also the only person from Brazil who is part of the Forbes Billionaire list. Silvio Santos is the epitome of hard work and perseverance and his life is the perfect success story. Son of Sephardic Jewish immigrants, he started by working on the streets of Brazil at the young age of 14, this was when he was invited to the radio station. Silvio Santos was married to Maria Aparecida Vieira Abravanel with whom he shares two daughters, Patrícia Abravanel and Rebeca Abravanel. The couple got separated in 1977 and he later married Iris Abravanel. The couple has four daughters, Silvia Abravanel, Cíntia Abravanel, Renata Abravanel, and Daniela Beyruti.

Troféu Imprensa for Best TV Presenter

Award 2022 Troféu Imprensa for Best Male Presenter

Award 2019, 2018, 1017

The popular TV host and Brazilian billionaire, Silvio Santos is 92 years old.

Does Silvuo Santos own SBT Brazil?

Silvio Santos Group is led by the famous billionaire Silvio Santos and operated by his holding company.

What is Silvio Santos' wife's name?

Silvio Santos' wife's name is Íris Abravanel. He was earlier married to Maria Aparecida Vieira Abravanel.

What is Silvio Santos' real name?

Silvio Santos' real name is Senor Abravanel.

