Name Brandon Crawford Net Worth $35 Million Salary $15 Million Source of Income Baseball Date of Birth January 21, 1987 Age 36 Years Gender Male Profession Baseball player Nationality United States of America

Brandon Crawford, the renowned shortstop for MLB's San Francisco Giants, has made a net worth of $35 million. Moreover, he helped secure two World Series championships for the Giants. He also holds the record for playing the most games at shortstop in the franchise's history.

Brandon Crawford | GettyImages | Photo by Brandon Vallance

Crawford's primary source of income is his career in Major League Baseball. He also earns through endorsements and business ventures. Initially, he participated in college baseball at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). He was chosen in the fourth round of the 2008 MLB draft by the Giants.

Throughout his first decade in the league, he earned a substantial $80 million salary. In 2015, he signed a six-year, $75 million contract extension, making him one of the highest-paid players in the league. Moreover, in 2021, he signed another two-year, $32 million contract extension with the Giants.

In 2016, Crawford purchased a $1.6 million home in Scottsdale, Arizona. Spanning 5,477 square feet, the residence includes five bedrooms, each with its own bathroom. The property features a den, a formal dining room, large windows, and several fireplaces. He sold the property in 2019 for $1.45 million.

Crawford was born on January 21, 1987, in Mountain View, California. He was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area. Growing up as a dedicated San Francisco Giants fan, his family even invested in season tickets and a commemorative brick in Willie Mays Plaza outside AT&T Park when the stadium opened in 2000.

During his high school years at Foothill High School in Pleasanton, Crawford participated in football, basketball, and baseball. He played as a quarterback for the Foothill Falcons and successfully graduated as part of the class of 2005.

In 2011, the athlete married former UCLA gymnast Jalynne Dantzscher, and the couple shares four children: Braylyn, Jaydyn, Braxton, and Bryson.

- National League champion (2012, 2014)

- World Series champion (2012, 2014)

- World Baseball Classic champion (2017)

- Lou Gehrig Memorial Award (2022)

- MLB All-Star (2015, 2018, 2021)

- Rawlings Gold Glove Award at shortstop (2015, 2016, 2017, 2021)

- Silver Slugger Award at shortstop (2015)

- Willie Mac Award (2012)

- Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Award (2012, 2016)

What is Brandon Crawford's primary source of income?

Crawford's primary source of income is his salary as a professional baseball player, particularly with the San Francisco Giants.

How did Brandon Crawford start his baseball career?

Crawford was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the fourth round of the 2008 MLB draft and made his MLB debut in May 2011.

How many World Series championships has Crawford won with the Giants?

Crawford was crucial in securing two World Series championships for the San Francisco Giants in 2012 and 2014.