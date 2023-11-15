Name Bobby Cannavale Net Worth $10 Million Salary $1 million Annual Income $4 Million+ Source of Income Acting, Endorsements Date of Birth May 3, 1970 Age 53 Years Gender Male Profession Actor Nationality United States of America

Also Read: What Is 'Machete' Danny Trejo's Net Worth?

Bobby Cannavale is a renowned American actor, celebrated for his impressive performances across various platforms of entertainment. His net worth stands at a substantial $10 million. With a career spanning over two decades, Cannavale has made a name for himself through his work in television, film, and theater. He has portrayed a wide range of characters and has earned critical acclaim for his talent.

Bobby Cannavale poses at the opening night for Stephen Sondheim's "Company" on Broadway at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on December 9, 2021, in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Cannavale's income primarily comes from his acting career. He has a vast body of work that includes more than 100 acting credits. His journey in the entertainment industry began with notable roles in television series like "Third Watch," "Will & Grace," and "Boardwalk Empire." These roles not only showcased his acting prowess but also laid the foundation for his successful career.

Also Read: Ken Griffin Led Citadel as CEO to the Highest Annual Return by a Hedge Fund; Here's His Net Worth

The actor has also made his mark on the big screen with impressive performances in films such as "The Station Agent," "The Other Guys," "Blue Jasmine," "Ant-Man," and "The Irishman." His ability to adapt to a variety of roles has made him a sought-after actor in Hollywood.

Besides television and film, Cannavale is renowned for his theater performances. He earned Tony nominations for his work in plays like "Mauritius" and "The Motherf**ker with the Hat." His contributions to stage productions have not only earned him recognition but also enhanced his overall net worth.

Also Read: Singer Tanya Tucker Gave Her First Hit as a Teenager and Emerged as an Actor; Here's Her Net Worth

Bobby Cannavale attends the "Allswell" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 13, 2022, in New York City/ Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Apart from his net worth, Cannavale and his partner, actress Rose Byrne, invested in real estate. In 2015, they acquired a townhouse in Brooklyn's Boerum Hill neighborhood for $2.2 million. This property features three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a guest apartment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby (@bobby_cannavale)

Instagram 221K followers

Cannavale was born on May 3, 1970, in Union City, New Jersey. He grew up in a diverse background, with an Italian father and a Cuban mother. Raised Catholic, he attended St. Michael's Catholic School, where his early love for performing blossomed in school productions.

Cannavale was previously married to actress and screenwriter Jenny Lumet, the daughter of the late producer/writer/director Sidney Lumet. They have a son together. Following his divorce, Cannavale had relationships with actresses Annabella Sciorra and Sutton Foster. In 2012, he began a relationship with actress Rose Byrne, and the couple has two sons together, Rocco and Rafa.

- "Primetime Emmy Award" for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - "Boardwalk Empire" (2013)

- "Tony Award" for Best Featured Actor in a Play - "Mauritius" (2007)

- "Drama Desk Award" for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play - "Mauritius" (2007)

- "Screen Actors Guild Award" for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture - "The Station Agent" (2004)

- "Critics' Choice Television Award" for Best Guest Performer in a Comedy Series - "Will & Grace" (2006)

Bobby Cannavale is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on January 24, 2023, in Los Angeles, California/ Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

What is Bobby Cannavale's net worth?

Bobby Cannavale's net worth is estimated to be $10 million.

What awards has Bobby Cannavale won?

Bobby Cannavale has won awards such as the Primetime Emmy Award, Chlotrudis Award, and IGN Summer Movie Award. He has received nominations from various prestigious award organizations for his acting work in television, film, and theater.

What are Bobby Cannavale's notable acting roles?

Some of his most well-known roles include Bobby Caffey in "Third Watch," Officer Vince D'Angelo in "Will & Grace," and Gyp Rosetti in "Boardwalk Empire." He has also appeared in films like "The Station Agent," "Blue Jasmine," and "The Irishman."

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Legendary Rock Band U2 Bassist Adam Clayton's Net Worth?

From Michelin Star Restaurants to Designer Kitchenware: Chef Thomas Keller's Feats and Net Worth