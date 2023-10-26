Name Bobby Bones Net Worth $14 million Date of Birth 2 April, 1980 Age 43 Years Gender Male Profession Radio personality Nationality United States of America

Also Read: Popular DJ Jimmy Savile Was Exposed as a Sexual Predator After His Death; Here's His Net Worth

American radio host, YouTuber, musician, and TV personality, Bobby Bones' name is synonymous with radio and entertainment. While capturing the hearts of millions of listeners, he has amassed a staggering net worth estimated at around $14 million as of October 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. From hosting "The Bobby Bones Show" to winning "Dancing with the Stars" and conquering the music scene, he stands as a true icon in the industry. Today, we'll uncover the sources of his income, explore his assets, and take a closer look at his personal life and outstanding achievements.

(L-R) Bobby Bones, Amy Brown, and Mitch Clark attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Getty Images | Photo by Gabe Ginsberg



Also Read: From 'Black Hawk Down' to 'Munich': Eric Bana's Diverse Career Journey and Net Worth

Bobby Bones' primary source of income is his radio career. As the host of "The Bobby Bones Show," he commands an annual salary of $4 million, making him one of the highest-paid radio personalities in the industry. The show has gained immense popularity, attracting over 9.2 million listeners weekly across 150 radio stations. His engaging personality, along with compelling content and interviews with top country music stars, has solidified his status as a radio icon. This steady and substantial income from his radio gig forms the foundation of his impressive net worth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Bones (@mrbobbybones)

Also Read: From Walking the Ramp as Supermodel to Organizing Yoga Retreats: Rachel Hunter's Life and Net Worth

Bobby Bones' ventures

Bobby Bones has ventured into various fields, further contributing to his income. He co-hosts the weekly program "Country Top 30 with Bobby Bones," broadcast on over 100 radio stations across the United States. His association with iHeartMedia has allowed him to host and participate in major events like the iHeartRadio Country Festival and the iHeartRadio Music Festival, bolstering his financial success.

Bobby Bones' appearances on television have significantly added to his income. Notably, his participation and subsequent victory in the 27th season of "Dancing with the Stars" elevated his profile and provided a substantial financial boost. He has appeared on shows like "American Idol" and "Running Wild with Bear Grylls." He has also authored two New York Times bestsellers—"Bare Bones," his memoir, and "Fail Until You Don't" which offers motivational life lessons.

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker attend the 2023 iHeartCountry festival red carpet. Getty Images | Photo by Marcus Ingram

Bobby Bones has invested in valuable real estate. In 2014, he purchased a penthouse condo in Nashville for $1.19 million. In June 2020, he acquired a lavish 5+ acre estate in Nashville, complete with 15,000 square feet of living space, 6 bedrooms, and 12 bathrooms, for $3.75 million. As of September 2023, he has listed this property for $9.25 million. His real estate ventures reflect a sound financial strategy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Bones (@mrbobbybones)

Instagram 1.2M followers Twitter 644K followers

Born Bobby Estell on April 2, 1980, in Hot Springs Arkansas, Bobby Bones grew up in a small town in Arkansas. He dreamed of becoming a DJ from an early age and went on to pursue a Bachelor's degree in radio and television at Henderson State University, where he worked at the college's radio station. He also worked at Hot Springs' KLAZ 105.9 before making it big at the 96.7 KISS FM in Austin, Texas.

In 2021, Bobby Bones married Caitlin Parker, whom he met during her visit to the set of "Dancing with the Stars." Previously, he has dated Lindsay Ell (2015 - 2017), Rachel Reinert (2012 - 2015) and Kelly Henderson.

2020 - Radio Award - National On-Air Personality of the Year

2018 - Radio Award - National On-Air Personality of the Year

2016 - Radio Award - National On-Air Personality of the Year

2014 - Radio Award - National On-Air Personality of the Year

Bobby Bones, Addie Pratt, and Jake Owen are seen backstage at the Ryman Auditorium. Getty Images | Photo by Jason Kempin

Did Bobby Bones win "Dancing with the Stars"?

Yes, Bobby Bones won "Dancing with the Stars" in the 27th season, dancing alongside Sharna Burgess.

What are Bobby Bones' books about?

Bobby Bones authored two New York Times best sellers. "Bare Bones" is his memoir, sharing his life story, and "Fail Until You Don't" offers motivational life lessons.

Has Bobby Bones entered politics?

Bobby Bones briefly considered running for governor of Arkansas but later decided against it, focusing on his career in radio and entertainment.

More from MARKETREALIST

Ian Gillan's Relationship With Deep Purple was Marked by Multiple Comebacks; Here's His Net Worth

What Is Former Playboy Model Jenny McCarthy's Net Worth?