What Is 'Workaholics' Actor Blake Anderson's Net Worth?

Blake Anderson is an American actor, director, and producer with a net worth of $5 million. In 2006, he co-founded a comedy group called Mail Order Comedy. He found immense success after co-creating and starring in the Comedy Central TV series "Workaholics." The show ran for seven seasons, totaling 86 episodes from 2011 to 2017.

Anderson's primary source of income is his career in the entertainment industry. He made his television debut on the action-comedy series "Crossbows & Mustaches," which aired from 2006 to 2008. He then created the show "The Dude's House" and even featured in three of its episodes. He also appeared in "5th Year," "Traffic Light," "Entourage," and "House."

From 2011 to 2017, Anderson made significant contributions to the sitcom "Workaholics," serving as one of the co-creators, writers, and actors. He played a key role in establishing "Workaholics" as a cult hit. He also featured in episodes of sitcoms like "Community," "Arrested Development," "Parks and Recreation," and "The Big Bang Theory."

He was seen in many sketch comedy series, including "Loiter Squad" and "The Eric Andre Show," as well as on shows like "Comedy Bang! Bang!" and "Drunk History." Furthermore, he lent his voice to animated series like "Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero," "The Simpsons," and "Voltron: Legendary Defender." He also contributed to "Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade" and featured in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Mixed-ish," and "Woke."

Film Career

In 2010, Anderson made his film debut with the teen comedy "Ratko: The Dictator's Son." His big-screen debut came in 2011 with the comedy "The Legend of Awesomest Maximus" alongside Will Sasso. He appeared in comedies like "Neighbors," "Dope," and "Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse."

Anderson also lent his voice to "Show Dogs" and played Redneck Reginald in "The Package." In 2020, he starred in the action-comedy spy film "Spy Intervention" alongside Poppy Delevingne and Drew Van Acker. He was also seen in "North Hollywood" and the Netflix crime comedy "The Out-Laws."

Anderson tied the knot with fashion designer Rachael Finley in 2012. The following year, the couple launched their fashion line called Teenage. They had a daughter, Mars, before parting ways in 2017. Interestingly, the actor is a follower of the East Bay-area hip-hop scene, with a special admiration for rapper Lil B. He is also a devoted fan of the Oakland Athletics and the Golden State Warriors.

What is Blake Anderson doing now?

Anderson currently co-hosts the popular iHeartMedia podcast.

Does Blake Anderson have a baby?

Blake Anderson has a child with his wife, Rachael Finley.

