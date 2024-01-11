Name John David Washington Net Worth $8 Million Sources of Income Acting, Movies, Football Matches Date of Birth July 28, 1984 Age 39 Years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Producer, Football Player

The American actor, producer, and former football player John David Washington is best known for his work in "BlacKkKlansman." As of 2024, his net worth is $8 million. Before entering Hollywood, he made a name for himself playing football in the UFL. In his acting career, he has contributed to hits like "The Creator," "Malcolm & Marie," "Love Beats Rhymes," and "Monsters and Men."

John David Washington attends the 34th Santa Barbara International Film Festival | Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

John's primary sources of income include his career in football and the entertainment industry. During high school, he played football and basketball, leading the conference in rushing with an impressive 1,198 yards – a school record. His remarkable performance included a 5.6-yard average, nine touchdowns, and ten receptions for 69 yards.

Despite going undrafted in the 2006 NFL Draft, he signed with the St. Louis Rams on May 1, 2006, as an undrafted free agent. He also participated in NFL Europe, where he played for the Rhein Fire during the 2007 offseason. In 2009, he was drafted by the California Redwoods in the United Football League's Premiere Season Draft. He remained with the Mountain Lions until 2012 when the UFL abruptly folded.

John made his acting debut in the 2015 HBO drama series "Ballers," portraying the character Ricky Jerret. The series garnered positive reviews from critics and ran successfully for five seasons. He was then cast as detective Ron Stallworth in Spike Lee's thriller "BlacKkKlansman." The film premiered at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, earning acclaim and the Grand Prix from the festival jury.

(L-R) Vicky Krieps, Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, and John David Washington | Getty Images | Photo by Pier Marco Tacca

In 2018, John was seen performing roles in the films "Monsters and Men" and "Monster," both featured in the U.S. Dramatic Competition section at the Sundance Film Festival. He also appeared in "The Old Man & the Gun." Christopher Nolan, impressed by John's work in "BlacKkKlansman," chose him to anchor his 2020 thriller "Tenet."

In 2021, he produced and starred alongside Zendaya in the drama film "Malcolm & Marie," receiving praise for his compelling performance. Looking ahead, he is set to play Harold Woodman in David O. Russell's period film "Amsterdam." He will also be featured in Gareth Edwards' 2023 film, "The Creator."

(L-R) John David Washington, Ashley Levinson, and Zendaya attend the Women in Film Honors: Trailblazers of the New Normal | Getty Images | Photo by Stefanie Keenan

Instagram 613K Followers Twitter 1.1K Followers

Actors Denzel Washington and son John David Washington attend a basketball game | Getty Images | Photo by Allen Berezovsky

John was born on July 28, 1984, in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles, to Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington. He is the oldest child and has three siblings: Malcolm Washington, Olivia Washington, and Katia Washington. He attended Campbell Hall School in Los Angeles and graduated from Morehouse College in 2006.

- Hollywood Film Awards 2018: Hollywood Breakthrough Award for the Breakthrough Actor for "BlacKkKlansman"

- IMDb STARmeter Awards 2018: Breakout Star

- African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) 2018: Best Actor for "BlacKkKlansman"

- CinEuphoria Awards 2019: Someone to Watch - Honorary Award

- SESC Film Festival, Brazil 2019: Best Foreign Actor (Melhor Ator Estrangeiro) for "BlacKkKlansman"

- Online Film & Television Association 2019: Best Breakthrough Performance: Male for "BlacKkKlansman"

- Santa Barbara International Film Festival 2019: Virtuoso Award for "BlacKkKlansman"

- Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA 2021: Best Actor for "Tenet"

John David Washington at the 22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Where was John David Washington born?

Washington was born in Los Angeles, California, and spent most of his childhood there.

How many siblings does John David Washington have?

John has three siblings, namely Malcolm Washington, Olivia Washington, and Katia Washington.

What is the net worth of John David Washington?

As of 2024, John David Washinton has a net worth of $8 million.

How tall is John David Washington?

John David Washington is five feet and nine inches tall.

What are some of John David Washington's most recommended movies?

John David Washington's best works include "The Creator," "Malcolm & Marie," "Tenet," "BlacKkKlansman," "Amsterdam," "Beckett," "The Old Man & The Gun," and "Monsters and Men" among others.

