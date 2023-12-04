Name Billie Jean King Net worth $20 Million Source of Income Tennis Date of Birth Nov 22, 1943 Age 80 years Gender Female Profession Tennis player, film producer Nationality American

Remembered for her iconic career in tennis and winning a historic match called the "Battle of the Sexes," Billie Jean King, a legend in tennis, boasts of a net worth of $20 million. Also recognized as BJK, she has won 39 Grand Slam titles, distributed across singles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles events, with 12, 16, and 11 victories in each category, respectively. She has also contributed to the success of the United States team in seven Federation Cups and nine Wightman Cups, apart from serving as the U.S. captain in the Federation Cup for three years.

King's primary income sources include prize money from tournaments, book publications, documentary productions, and her role in sports ownership. In 1973, King faced Bobby Riggs in an exhibition match, securing a $100,000 victory. Riggs, a former Wimbledon champion turned self-described tennis "hustler," claimed he could beat top female players. Dubbed "the Battle of the Sexes," the event at the Houston Astrodome drew 30,492 spectators and a TV audience of 50 million in the U.S. and 90 million globally.

In 1981, King faced a financial setback due to a palimony lawsuit filed by Marilyn Barnett, her former secretary and romantic partner. The lawsuit, which revealed intimate details of King's personal life, led to a loss of approximately $2 million in endorsements. But King continued to earn a steady income as Commissioner of World TeamTennis from 1984 to 2001.

A business venture that bolstered King's financial portfolio was her ownership stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers. In 2018, alongside her wife, Ilana Kloss, King became a minority owner of the renowned Major League Baseball team. The couple also holds a similar position with the Los Angeles Sparks, a team in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).

Married to Larry in 1965, King later realized her sexuality, and the couple parted ways in 1987. Later, King found love with Ilana Kloss, whom she married in 2018. King's openness about her sexuality, an abortion, and advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights contribute to her legacy.

From being the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year in 1967 to becoming the first female athlete named Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year in 1972, King consistently broke barriers.

In 1987, she was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

She went on to win the Arthur Ashe Courage Award (1999), GLAAD recognition (2000), and the Presidential Medal of Freedom (2009).

With honors like the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award (2018) and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, King has achieved it all.

What are Billie Jean King's achievements in tennis?

Billie Jean King is considered one of the best tennis players of all time, winning a total of 39 Grand Slam titles, including 12 singles, 11 mixed doubles, and 16 women's doubles.

What are Billie Jean King's notable career achievements after retiring from competitive tennis?

After retiring from competitive tennis, Billie Jean King became the Commissioner of World TeamTennis (WTT) in 1984, making her the first female commissioner in the history of sports.

