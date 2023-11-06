Name Bill O'Reilly Net Worth $85 Million Date of Birth 10 September 1949 Age 74 Years Gender Male Profession Writer, Journalist, Author, Commentator, Presenter, TV Personality, TV producer Nationality United States of America

Bill O'Reilly, the renowned American journalist, author, and former television host, has made an indelible mark in the media landscape. His net worth stands at an impressive $85 million, a testament to his successful career. Known for his distinctive style and candid commentary, O'Reilly became a prominent figure in the realm of political analysis and broadcasting. In this article, we will explore the sources of Bill O'Reilly's income, his earnings over the years, controversies, and personal life. From his influential shows like "The O'Reilly Factor" to his prolific writing, O'Reilly's journey in the media industry is one of both acclaim and controversy.

Bill O'Reilly attends the Veterans Day Parade opening ceremony on November 11, 2019, in New York City. Getty Images | Photo by Noam Galai

Bill O'Reilly, a prominent figure in American media, has accumulated a substantial net worth of $85 million through a diverse range of income sources. His career, spanning journalism, broadcasting, and prolific writing, has cemented his status as a notable commentator and author.

Bill O'Reilly's salary

Bill O'Reilly's most significant source of income during his tenure with Fox News was his annual salary. At the height of his career with the network, he earned a staggering $25 million per year. This substantial income was a testament to his influence and the popularity of his show, "The O'Reilly Factor." O'Reilly's compelling and often controversial commentary attracted a substantial viewer base, making him one of the highest-paid television hosts.

Ventures

In addition to his work in broadcasting, Bill O'Reilly has established himself as a prolific author. Over the years, he has authored numerous books, many of which have achieved bestseller status. O'Reilly's literary works often delve into historical, political, and social themes, offering readers his unique perspectives on significant events and figures. Notably, his co-authored "Killing" series, written with Martin Dugard, has garnered considerable commercial success. These books have resonated with a wide readership, contributing significantly to O'Reilly's income.

Bill O'Reilly's Fox News Controversy

Bill O'Reilly's departure from Fox News in April 2017 was shrouded in controversy, as it was revealed by The New York Times that he and the network had paid a staggering $50 million to settle various sexual harassment lawsuits, with one settlement alone reaching $9 million. The revelation of these settlements ignited a firestorm of criticism and led to O'Reilly's dismissal from the network. A few months after his termination, a subsequent report unveiled yet another settlement, this time in the amount of $32 million, allegedly paid to one woman, bringing the total of these alleged payoffs to a staggering $82 million. This final revelation also resulted in O'Reilly being dropped by his agents at the United Talent Agency, signifying the significant repercussions of the controversy surrounding his departure from Fox News.

Bill O'Reilly's personal life has been the subject of public interest. He was married to PR executive Maureen McPhilmy from 1996 until their separation in 2010, with their divorce being finalized in 2011. They have a daughter and a son together. It is worth noting that O'Reilly's personal life has been marked by legal disputes and controversies.

Bill O'Reilly, Michael Bolton, and Joe Torre attend the 2016 Michael Bolton Charities Fundraiser, "An Evening Under the Stars" at a Private Estate on August 20, 2016, in Bridgehampton, New York. Getty Images | Photo by Sonia Moskowitz

