What Is Bill Cosby's Net Worth?
|Name
|Bill Cosby
|Networth
|$400 Million
|Salary
|$4 Million per episode
|Annual Income
|$26 Million+
|Sources of Income
|Royalties and syndications from "The Cosby Show", Endorsements
|Gender
|Male
|DOB
|Jul 12, 1937
|Age
|86 Years
|Nationality
|United States of America
|Profession
|Actor, Comedian, Author, Screenwriter, Television producer, Film Producer, Educator, Activist, Musician, Voice Actor
Bill Cosby, a renowned American actor, comedian, author, and musician, boasts an estimated net worth of $400 million as of September 2023. This impressive fortune, however, may see a significant decline in the coming years due to the controversies that have plagued his career.
Born William Henry Cosby Jr. on July 12, 1937, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Cosby emerged as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry during the 1960s. His early career was marked by stand-up comedy performances at venues like the 'Hungry i' a nightclub in San Francisco. In 1969, his first sitcom, "The Bill Cosby Show," graced television screens, launching him into stardom.
What are Bill Cosby's sources of income?
Bill Cosby's substantial net worth is the result of his multifaceted career. His primary sources of income include:
Acting: Cosby starred in various movies and television series, including "The Bill Cosby Show," "The Cosby Show," and "Fat Albert & The Cosby Kids."
Comedy: Renowned for his stand-up comedy, Cosby performed across major U.S. cities and even ventured into acting based on his comedic talents.
Authorship: Cosby authored several books throughout his career, contributing to his earnings.
Music: While not as well-known for his music career, Cosby's musical endeavors also added to his income.
Bill Cosby's salary
Bill Cosby was a highly successful comedian, actor, and producer. He earned a substantial income throughout his career, particularly during the peak of "The Cosby Show" in the 1980s. At its height, he was reportedly earning around $4 million per episode for the show, making him one of the highest-paid actors on television at that time. His earnings from stand-up comedy, movies, and other projects further contributed to his considerable income. Being the 20% owner of "The Cosby Show" profits, Bill reportedly earned $300 million from syndication deals.
Bill Cosby's assets
Cosby also invested in property over the years and reportedly owns $100 million worth of real estate. He owned multiple properties, including a significant estate in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, known as the Cheltenham Estate. He had to list a number of his properties for sale due to the ongoing legal battles.
Business ventures
Bill Cosby ventured into various business endeavors during his career. He was involved in television production, publishing, and endorsement deals. One of his notable business ventures was his partnership with the Coca-Cola Company as a spokesperson for Coca-Cola products. He also authored several books and worked as a producer on various television projects.
Bill Cosby's earnings by year (2018-2023)
|Year
|Earnings
|2018
|$370 Million
|2019
|$390 Million
|2020
|$410 Million
|2021
|$435 Million
|2022
|$445 Million
|2023
|$470 Million
Bill Cosby's Social Media following
|86.1K followers
|YouTube
|17K subscribers
|3 million followers
Bill Cosby's personal life and awards
Bill Cosby's early life was marked by his knack for humor, sports, and academics. He served in the Navy, earning his high school equivalency diploma while in service. Cosby later received a track and field scholarship to Temple University, where he continued to hone his comedic talents.
Throughout his career, Cosby achieved numerous milestones, including the creation of "The Cosby Show," one of the most iconic sitcoms in television history. During his career, Bill Cosby received five Primetime Emmy Awards, eight Grammy Awards, two Daytime Emmy Awards, and two Golden Globe Awards. However, his reputation suffered in the early 2000s due to multiple allegations of sexual assault. Despite initial trials and controversies, Cosby was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault in April 2018, tarnishing his legacy.
FAQs
How much is Bill Cosby's net worth?
Bill Cosby's net worth is estimated to be $400 million.
How old is Bill Cosby?
Bill Cosby was born on July 12, 1937, and is 86 years old.
Is Bill Cosby in jail?
Bill Cosby was released in 2021 after being jailed for three years after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction.