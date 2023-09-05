Name Bill Cosby Networth $400 Million Salary $4 Million per episode Annual Income $26 Million+ Sources of Income Royalties and syndications from "The Cosby Show", Endorsements Gender Male DOB Jul 12, 1937 Age 86 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Comedian, Author, Screenwriter, Television producer, Film Producer, Educator, Activist, Musician, Voice Actor

Bill Cosby, a renowned American actor, comedian, author, and musician, boasts an estimated net worth of $400 million as of September 2023. This impressive fortune, however, may see a significant decline in the coming years due to the controversies that have plagued his career.

Born William Henry Cosby Jr. on July 12, 1937, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Cosby emerged as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry during the 1960s. His early career was marked by stand-up comedy performances at venues like the 'Hungry i' a nightclub in San Francisco. In 1969, his first sitcom, "The Bill Cosby Show," graced television screens, launching him into stardom.

Bill Cosby speaks to reporters outside of his home on June 30, 2021 in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania. /Photo by Michael Abbott/Getty Images

Bill Cosby's substantial net worth is the result of his multifaceted career. His primary sources of income include:

Acting: Cosby starred in various movies and television series, including "The Bill Cosby Show," "The Cosby Show," and "Fat Albert & The Cosby Kids."

Comedy: Renowned for his stand-up comedy, Cosby performed across major U.S. cities and even ventured into acting based on his comedic talents.

Authorship: Cosby authored several books throughout his career, contributing to his earnings.

Music: While not as well-known for his music career, Cosby's musical endeavors also added to his income.

Bill Cosby's salary

Bill Cosby was a highly successful comedian, actor, and producer. He earned a substantial income throughout his career, particularly during the peak of "The Cosby Show" in the 1980s. At its height, he was reportedly earning around $4 million per episode for the show, making him one of the highest-paid actors on television at that time. His earnings from stand-up comedy, movies, and other projects further contributed to his considerable income. Being the 20% owner of "The Cosby Show" profits, Bill reportedly earned $300 million from syndication deals.

Cosby also invested in property over the years and reportedly owns $100 million worth of real estate. He owned multiple properties, including a significant estate in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, known as the Cheltenham Estate. He had to list a number of his properties for sale due to the ongoing legal battles.

Bill Cosby poses for a mugshot on September 25, 2018 in Eagleville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Montgomery County Correctional Facility via Getty Images

Bill Cosby ventured into various business endeavors during his career. He was involved in television production, publishing, and endorsement deals. One of his notable business ventures was his partnership with the Coca-Cola Company as a spokesperson for Coca-Cola products. He also authored several books and worked as a producer on various television projects.

Year Earnings 2018 $370 Million 2019 $390 Million 2020 $410 Million 2021 $435 Million 2022 $445 Million 2023 $470 Million

Instagram 86.1K followers YouTube 17K subscribers Twitter 3 million followers

Bill Cosby's early life was marked by his knack for humor, sports, and academics. He served in the Navy, earning his high school equivalency diploma while in service. Cosby later received a track and field scholarship to Temple University, where he continued to hone his comedic talents.

Bill Cosby at the Montgomery County Courthouse on September 24, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

Throughout his career, Cosby achieved numerous milestones, including the creation of "The Cosby Show," one of the most iconic sitcoms in television history. During his career, Bill Cosby received five Primetime Emmy Awards, eight Grammy Awards, two Daytime Emmy Awards, and two Golden Globe Awards. However, his reputation suffered in the early 2000s due to multiple allegations of sexual assault. Despite initial trials and controversies, Cosby was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault in April 2018, tarnishing his legacy.

How much is Bill Cosby's net worth?

Bill Cosby's net worth is estimated to be $400 million.

How old is Bill Cosby?

Bill Cosby was born on July 12, 1937, and is 86 years old.

Is Bill Cosby in jail?

Bill Cosby was released in 2021 after being jailed for three years after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction.